Delhi-NCR and several regions across North India struggle with dangerously high AQI levels during October and November, making air pollution a serious health concern. The rest of India, too, grapples with construction debris, vehicular emissions, dust, smoke and other pollutants. Having an air purifier is almost non-negotiable today, but knowing which one to buy is equally important. With the market flooded with different models, understanding HEPA, H13 and H14 filter ratings can help make an informed purchase.

Know what to check before choosing an air purifier for indoor spaces. (AI Generated Image) more less

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Standard HEPA filters capture at least 99.97% of particles measuring 0.3 microns under commonly used US standards. H13 filters, classified as high-efficiency filters, capture at least 99.95% of the most penetrating particle size, while H14 filters offer higher filtration efficiency of at least 99.995%. Although the differences may seem marginal, these ratings indicate filtration performance, not how quickly an air purifier cleans a room. Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), room coverage, filter replacement costs and airflow also matter when choosing the right model.

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The Honeywell Air Touch V1 air purifier features a 3-in-1 filtration system designed to improve indoor air quality. It combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture airborne dust, fine particles, smoke, pollen and other common pollutants. Designed for homes and offices, it helps reduce exposure to everyday indoor contaminants, including pet dander and allergens. Its multi-layer filtration approach makes it a practical choice for households dealing with dust, pollution and concerns about maintaining cleaner indoor air throughout the day.

Specifications Air Filtration 3-stage H13 HEPA filtration Dust Removal Captures 99.97% airborne particles Smoke Removal Activated carbon filter layer Allergen Removal Filters pollen, pet dander Indoor Purification Covers up to 235 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy Compact room coverage Low-noise 29dB operation Reasons to Avoid Limited room coverage Filter replacement expense

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate its compact design, simple controls, quieter operation and everyday home usability.Why choose this product?

Its 3-stage filtration combines H13 HEPA and activated carbon to tackle dust, smoke, pollen and indoor pollutants.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The FULMINARE H13 True HEPA air purifier is designed for everyday indoor air cleaning in bedrooms, homes and offices. Its filtration system helps capture airborne dust, pollen, pet dander and other fine particles that may affect indoor air quality. With a compact design, quiet operation and night light feature, it can be a practical addition to sleeping spaces and smaller rooms. The portable air cleaner is suited to households looking to reduce exposure to common airborne pollutants while maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications Air Filtration H13 True HEPA filter Dust Removal Captures 0.3-micron particles Smoke Removal 360° air intake Allergen Removal Filters pollen, pet dander Indoor Purification Covers up to 215 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy Covers up to 215 sq. ft. Built-in night light Reasons to Avoid Limited room coverage No AQI display

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quiet operation and compact size, though opinions on build quality and purification performance vary.

Why choose this product?

Its compact design, H13 filtration, night light and quiet operation make it suitable for smaller bedrooms.

The Levoit Core Mini air purifier is designed for smaller indoor spaces, including bedrooms, study rooms and home offices. Its 3-in-1 filtration system combines a HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to help capture dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne particles. The compact design makes it convenient for desks, bedside tables and limited spaces. With three fan speeds and a sleep-friendly setting, it supports everyday air cleaning while helping reduce common indoor pollutants, making it a practical choice for personal spaces.

Specifications Air Filtration 3-stage HEPA filtration Dust Removal Captures 99.97% particles Smoke Removal Activated carbon filter Allergen Removal Traps pollen, dust Indoor Purification Covers 183 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy Compact space-saving design 3 adjustable fan speeds Reasons to Avoid Limited room coverage No real-time AQI display

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, quiet operation, portability and suitability for bedrooms and smaller spaces.

Why choose this product?

Its compact footprint, HEPA and carbon filtration, and low-power operation suit smaller rooms and bedside use.

The Shark HP150IN air purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality across larger living spaces, bedrooms and offices. Its multi-layer filtration system helps capture dust, smoke, allergens and other airborne particles, while the HEPA filter supports everyday air cleaning. Designed for extended use, it features a long-life filter that reduces the frequency of replacements. With particle monitoring for different pollutant sizes and broad room coverage, it can be a practical addition to homes dealing with dust, pollution and other indoor air quality concerns.

Specifications Air Filtration 4-layer HEPA 14 filtration Dust Removal Captures 99.98% particles Smoke Removal HEPA, odour-neutralising technology Allergen Removal Captures dust, dander, allergens Indoor Purification Covers up to 600 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy Five-year HEPA filter Automatic air quality monitoring Reasons to Avoid Fragrance-based odour neutraliser Slower large-room purification

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback not independently verified; check recent reviews for noise, purification performance and maintenance experiences.

Why choose this product?

Its long-life HEPA 14 filter, PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 monitoring, and automatic fan adjustment simplify indoor air cleaning.

The Coway Airmega 100 air purifier is designed for homes and offices seeking cleaner indoor air. Its 3-in-1 filtration system combines a pre-filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to help capture dust, smoke, fine particles and common airborne allergens. Suitable for smaller rooms, it supports everyday air cleaning while monitoring particulate pollution. Its long filter life helps reduce frequent replacements, making it a practical choice for households looking to manage indoor dust, pollution and air quality without complicated maintenance.

Specifications Air Filtration 3-stage HEPA-carbon filtration Dust Removal Captures 99.99% fine particles Smoke Removal HEPA-carbon deodorisation filter Allergen Removal Filters pollen, dust, dander Indoor Purification Covers up to 270 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy 8,500-hour filter life 360-degree air intake Reasons to Avoid Limited room coverage No app-based controls

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback not independently verified; check recent reviews for noise, airflow, filtration and maintenance costs.

Why choose this product?

Its True HEPA-carbon filtration, PM2.5 sensor, smart mode and long filter life suit everyday indoor air cleaning.

The Wozoyo Pure Air PA2 air purifier is designed for homes and offices looking to improve indoor air quality. Its 4-in-1 filtration system combines a pre-filter, antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon to capture dust, fine particles, smoke and common airborne pollutants. With coverage suited to medium-sized rooms, it supports everyday air cleaning and helps reduce exposure to PM2.5 and PM10 particles. Its compact design makes it a practical choice for bedrooms, living spaces and work areas affected by indoor dust and pollution.

Specifications Air Filtration 4-stage H13 HEPA filtration Dust Removal Captures PM2.5 and PM10 Smoke Removal Activated carbon filtration Allergen Removal Filters pollen, pet dander Indoor Purification Covers up to 336 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy 9,000-hour filter life Quiet 22dB sleep mode Reasons to Avoid No smart app control Limited large-room coverage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback not independently verified; check recent reviews for noise, airflow, filter performance and maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Its H13 HEPA filtration, 165 m³/h CADR, 3D airflow and quiet sleep mode suit medium-sized rooms.

The Havells Breathe AP 310 air purifier is designed to support cleaner indoor air in homes and offices. Its H13 HEPA filtration system helps capture dust, pollen, fine airborne particles and other common pollutants. The 360-degree air purification design draws air from multiple directions, while the PM2.5 monitor helps track particulate levels indoors. Touch controls make operation convenient, and the night mode supports quieter use during rest. It can be a practical addition to everyday spaces affected by dust, smoke and seasonal pollution.

Specifications Air Filtration 3-stage H13 HEPA filtration Dust Removal Captures 99.99% fine particles Smoke Removal Activated carbon filter layer Allergen Removal Filters pollen, pet dander Indoor Purification Covers up to 377 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy 360-degree air intake PM2.5 monitoring display Reasons to Avoid No child lock Filter replacement costs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback not independently verified; check recent reviews for noise, airflow, ease of use and filtration performance.

Why choose this product?

Its H13 filtration, 360-degree intake, PM2.5 monitoring and night mode support everyday indoor air cleaning.

The Livspace Air Purifier 350 CADR is designed for homes, bedrooms and living spaces seeking cleaner indoor air. Its H14 HEPA filter and 360-degree air purification system help capture fine airborne particles, dust and other pollutants. The purifier features a PM2.5 display to monitor indoor particulate levels, along with sleep mode, timer and child lock for convenient operation. With a 350 m³/h CADR and 48W power consumption, it is suited to larger rooms requiring regular air cleaning.

Specifications Air Filtration H14 HEPA filtration Dust Removal Filters particles down to 0.01 microns Smoke Removal HEPA filtration for smoke particles Allergen Removal Captures fine airborne allergens Indoor Purification Covers up to 517 sq. ft. Reasons to Buy High 350 m³/h CADR Convenient child lock Reasons to Avoid No app connectivity Relatively high power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on purification performance, noise levels, usability and filter life.

Why choose this product?

Its H14 filtration, 350 CADR, PM2.5 display and 360-degree purification suit larger indoor spaces.

The Livspace 150 CADR air purifier is designed for bedrooms and smaller indoor spaces seeking cleaner air. Its H14 HEPA medical-grade filter and activated carbon layer help capture fine airborne particles, dust, smoke and common allergens. The 360-degree air purification system draws air from multiple directions, while the PM2.5 display helps monitor indoor pollution levels. Its compact design makes it suitable for everyday home use, particularly in spaces affected by dust, pollen and other airborne pollutants that can affect indoor air quality.

Specifications Air Filtration H14 HEPA-carbon filtration Dust Removal Captures fine airborne particles Smoke Removal Activated carbon filter layer Allergen Removal Filters dust, pollen, allergens Indoor Purification 150 m³/h CADR Reasons to Buy Medical-grade H14 filtration 360-degree air purification Reasons to Avoid Limited room coverage No smart app control

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on noise levels, filtration performance, ease of use and maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Its H14 HEPA filter, activated carbon layer and PM2.5 display support everyday indoor air cleaning.

This H13 HEPA air purifier is designed to support cleaner indoor air in bedrooms, living rooms and offices. Its 3-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to help capture dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne pollutants. The multi-layer design helps reduce exposure to common indoor allergens and fine particles. Suitable for everyday use, it offers a practical way to manage indoor air quality in homes dealing with dust, vehicular emissions and seasonal pollution.

Specifications Air Filtration 3-stage H13 HEPA filtration Dust Removal Removes up to 99.99% dust Smoke Removal Activated carbon filter layer Allergen Removal Captures pollen and allergens Indoor Purification Suitable for bedrooms, living rooms Reasons to Buy Three-stage filtration system Activated carbon layer Reasons to Avoid Unknown room coverage Unspecified CADR rating

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on filtration performance, noise levels, usability and filter replacement costs.

Why choose this product?

Its H13 HEPA filtration and activated carbon layer help tackle everyday indoor dust and pollutants.

Does an air purifier actually help?

Yes, it reduces indoor airborne pollutants, including dust, smoke, pollen and allergens, improving overall air quality.

What are the disadvantages of an air purifier?

Regular filter replacements, electricity consumption, maintenance costs, noise and limited effectiveness against indoor gases.

Which type of air purifier is best for home?

HEPA-based air purifiers with activated carbon filters offer effective particle filtration and help reduce odours.

Is an air purifier better than AC?

They serve different purposes. Air purifiers clean indoor air, while air conditioners regulate temperature and humidity.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing between HEPA or H13 or H14 air purifier:

Filtration efficiency: Standard HEPA filters generally capture at least 99.97% of particles measuring 0.3 microns. H13 filters offer 99.95% efficiency, while H14 filters provide 99.995% efficiency under EN 1822 testing standards.

Room size: Check the purifier's recommended room coverage and CADR. Larger rooms need higher clean air delivery rates for effective purification.

Pollution levels: Consider your surroundings. Homes exposed to vehicular emissions, construction dust, smoke and seasonal pollution may benefit from higher-efficiency filtration.

Activated carbon filter: Look for this additional layer to help reduce odours, smoke-related gases and certain volatile organic compounds.

Filter replacement costs: Check replacement filter prices, availability and lifespan before purchasing.

Noise and power consumption: Consider operating noise and electricity usage, especially if you plan to run the purifier throughout the day or night.

Certifications: Check recognised filtration standards and independent test reports rather than relying solely on marketing claims.

3 best features of HEPA, H13 and H14 air purifier:

Product Air Circulation Filter System Home Use Honeywell Air Touch V1 3-stage filtration H13 HEPA + carbon Home and office FULMINARE H13 Air Purifier 360° air intake H13 True HEPA Bedrooms and small spaces Levoit Core Mini 3 fan speeds 3-in-1 HEPA + carbon Up to 183 sq. ft. Shark HP150IN Automatic fan adjustment 4-layer True HEPA Up to 600 sq. ft. Coway Airmega 100 360° air intake 3-in-1 HEPA + carbon Up to 270 sq. ft. Wozoyo Pure Air PA2 165 m³/h CADR 4-in-1 H13 HEPA Up to 336 sq. ft. Havells Breathe AP 310 360° purification H13 HEPA filter Home and office Livspace H14 350 CADR 360° air purification H14 HEPA filter Large rooms Livspace H14 150 CADR 360° air purification H14 HEPA + carbon Bedrooms and small spaces Generic H13 HEPA Air Purifier Not specified 3-stage H13 HEPA + carbon Bedroom and living room

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FAQs about air purifiers Do air purifiers help reduce indoor air pollution? Yes, they help capture airborne dust, smoke, pollen, pet dander and other fine particles.

What is the difference between HEPA, H13 and H14 filters? HEPA is a broad filter category, while H13 and H14 are specific high-efficiency grades with different filtration efficiencies.

What does CADR mean in an air purifier? CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air.

How do I choose an air purifier for my room? Check its CADR, recommended room coverage, filter type, pollution levels and replacement filter costs.

How often should air purifier filters be replaced? It depends on the model, filter life and indoor pollution levels. Follow the manufacturer's replacement guidelines.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.