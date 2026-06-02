Hisense launches U7SE Mini-LED TV series in India, prices start at 63,990

Hisense has expanded its television portfolio in India with the launch of the U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV series. The new TV lineup focuses on display performance, gaming features, and smart TV capabilities, with models available in multiple screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 100 inches.
Hisense U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV Series: Specifications and Features
The Hisense U7SE series uses Mini-LED display technology with Full Array Local Dimming, allowing the television to control brightness across different sections of the screen. According to the company, the technology is designed to improve contrast levels, black depth, and overall picture detail. The TVs also feature Hi-QLED Colour technology and support a range of HDR formats, including HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and Filmmaker Mode.
For gaming, the lineup comes with a native 144Hz refresh rate across models. The 100-inch variant supports a native 165Hz Game Mode. Additional gaming-focused features include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling compatibility with current-generation gaming consoles.
The TV are powered by Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine, which adjusts picture settings in real time. The company has equipped the 100-inch model with the Hi-View AI Engine Pro for additional image processing capabilities.
On the audio front, the U7SE series includes a built-in subwoofer tuned by Devialet. Hisense claims the integrated sound system is designed to deliver stronger bass output without requiring external speakers.
The new range runs on the VIDAA Smart OS platform and includes features such as hands-free voice control and an AI RGB Light Sensor that adjusts picture settings according to room lighting conditions. The TV also carry Pantone Validation for colour reproduction.
Hisense U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV Series: Price
The Hisense U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV series will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch variants. The lineup starts at an introductory price of Rs. 63,990 in India.