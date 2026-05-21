HMD Vibe 2 5G with 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display launched: Price and availability

HMD has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the HMD Vibe 2 5G. The new device arrives as the follow-up to last year’s Vibe 5G and focuses on battery life, 5G support, and a higher refresh rate display at an entry-level price point. The smartphone also ships with Android 16 out of the box and comes with up to 128GB of internal storage.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Mobile Phone: Price in India and Availability

HMD Vibe 2 5G smartphone launched in India at a staring price of Rs. 10,999.

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The HMD Vibe 2 5G has been introduced in two storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs Rs. 11,999. The device is available in three colour options: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink. The handset is currently available for purchase through Flipkart.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Mobile Phone: Specifications and Features

The HMD Vibe 2 5G mobile phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a pixel density of 265ppi. For photography, the device includes a 50MP primary rear camera backed by AI-based imaging features. The rear camera setup also includes LED flash support. On the front, the device carries an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

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Under the hood, the handset is powered by the octa-core Unisoc processor with clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz, paired with 4GB RAM across both storage variants. The HMD Vibe 2 5G smartphone comes with an IP64 rating, which means it offers protection against dust and water splashes.

Furthermore, the devices comes equipped with 5G support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also packs standard sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. For security, HMD has added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the HMD Vibe 2 houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging supports, and the charger is included inside the retail box.