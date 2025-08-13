Honor Magic V Flip 2 colour options, design and launch date officially teased - All details

Honor has announced that its next foldable phone, the Magic V Flip 2, will debut in China later this month. The company has revealed the launch date along with the phone’s design and colour variants, including one designed in collaboration with fashion designer Jimmy Choo. This model will replace the first-generation Honor Magic V Flip, which launched in China in June 2024. Honor Magic V Flip 2 key features, design and colour options have been officially revealed online. (Weibo)

Honor Magic V Flip 2: Launch Date (Confirmed)

According to details shared on the company’s Weibo account, the Honor Magic V Flip 2 will be launched on August 21 at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Pre-reservations are currently open on Honor’s official website and select e-commerce platforms in China.

Honor Magic V Flip 2: Design and Colour Options

The official product listing shows the foldable in four colour options, including blue, grey, purple, and white. The blue variant, designed by Jimmy Choo, features his signature engraved on the hinge. The grey model has a matte texture, while the purple and white versions carry a marble-pattern design.

From the shared images, the Honor Magic V Flip 2 appears to feature an edge-to-edge outer display. It also shows a redesigned dual-camera setup with both rear cameras of equal size. In comparison, the first-generation Magic V Flip had a larger slot for its main camera. On the inside, the foldable screen features slim and uniform bezels with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera.

Honor Magic V Flip 2: Key Features (Leaked)

A recent leak has revealed that the device could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It may feature a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LTPO main display and a 4-inch Full-HD+ LTPO cover screen. The rear camera setup could feature a 50MP primary sensor measuring 1/1.5 inches.

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 is also rumoured to include a 5,500mAh battery, which would be the largest capacity seen in a clamshell-style foldable phone to date. It is also expected to include an 80W wired fast charger.