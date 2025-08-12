Honor X7c 5G mobile to launch in India soon: Check specs, design, features and more

Honor is gearing up to launch its X7c 5G smartphone in India soon. The company has confirmed the upcoming launch through a teaser shared on Monday, which revealed that the device will be available exclusively on Amazon. The teaser shows the handset in a green finish, featuring a square-shaped camera module and a 50MP rear camera. Honor X7c 5G mobile is set to launch in India soon with key upgrades in design and features. (Honor )

The launch date for the Honor X7c 5G in India has not yet been announced. However, the device has already been released in selected international markets, giving a clear idea of its features.

Honor X7c 5G: Specifications and Features (Global Variant)

The Honor X7c 5G features a 6.8-inch display. It houses a 5,100mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. In terms of durability, the smartphone carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company also claims that the device has received a five-star drop resistance rating, offering improved protection against accidental falls.

The Honor X7c 5G is expected to arrive in India with specifications similar to its global variant. Internationally, the handset is offered in Forest Green and Moonlight White colour options. It runs on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The brand has positioned the Honor X7c 5G as a mid-range device with AI-assisted functions and a battery designed to last through extended use. More details on pricing and exact launch timing are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Honor also sells a 4G variant of the Honor X7c in select regions. That version features a 108MP main camera and a larger 6,000mAh battery, but it is not yet confirmed for the Indian market.