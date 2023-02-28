How to befriend Virginia, the three-legged lady in ‘Sons Of The Forest’ game?

Sons of the Forest is a major hit among the gamers. Exploring the cannibal-infested island in the game and surviving on one's own can be quite a tedious task. To help the players, the developer Endtime Games has provided two virtual companions namely Kevin and Virginia who provide unconditional support in need.

ALSO READ| All clues about Golden Armor set and Golden Hand Seal Door in Sons of the Forest game

Virginia is a three-legged, three-armed mutant lady who can fight alongside the players and aid them in various ways like hunting, gathering food items etc. Virginia's three arms make her a formidable fighter against the cannibals in the game and she can hold two weapons at once. However, she is not immune to attacks and other vulnerabilities in the forest. When downed in a fight, she requires a revival. If she dies, it will be a permanent loss.

Main points to keep in mind to make Virginia one's companion

-In Sons of the Forest, befriending Virginia requires players to wait for her to make the first move. Virginia will attempt to initiate a friendship within the first few days, but any hostile behavior from the player will cause her to run away.

-During the initial days on the island, players may notice Virginia watching them from a distance. It is important that players do not approach her in this situation. Virginia is very shy, and any attempt to attack or approach her will cause her to flee.

-To make friendship with Virginia, players should wait for her to approach them and then put away any weapons or items they may be holding by pressing the "G" key. Players should be careful not to do anything that might frighten her.

-Once Virginia is comfortable enough to interact with the player, she may offer them a gift and become their companion. Players can befriend Virginia regardless of whether they are playing alone or with friends.

-Unlike Kevin, Virginia will not take orders from the players. As an independent helper, she will frequently bring plants and small animals to the player. She will only accept a weapon or GPS tracker when befriended, and may also accept a change of clothes if the player finds a new outfit for her.

