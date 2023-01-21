How to factory reset your Windows 11 computer? Here's step-by-step guide

Factory reset is a useful functionality that can delete all the data and put your device into factory default version. It can also be used to fix problems with Windows and other operating systems.

Here we have illustrated step-by-step guide following which you can factory reset your Windows 11 PC. However before proceeding, user should create a backup of their vital files before deciding to reset Windows 11.

STEP 1: Select the Settings icon after clicking the Start button.

STEP 2: Select "Recovery" from the update and security menu.

STEP 3: Next, click Get started in the box titled Reset this PC.

Step 4: Now choose from the option to whether keep or delete the personal files. If you decide to delete them, all the personal information will be lost and cannot be restored.

STEP 5: To begin the factory reset procedure, choose "Next" and then "Reset."

Step 6: The process will take some time, and it will be done once it is over.

In other news, Microsoft, which earlier integrated Dall-E 2 into several of its applications, now as per reports is going to integrate ChatGPT to its Bing search engine to take on Google's search engine.

Since ChatGPT was released in November, it has intrigued netizens who are curious by its abilities. It can create thorough, human-like responses to questions on a variety of topics in a matter of seconds.

