How to find your DIGIPIN code online using your phone’s location in seconds

The Indian government has introduced DIGIPIN, a digital address system designed to improve location identification across the country. This system aims to enhance services like last-mile delivery for companies such as Amazon and Flipkart, and it could support emergency services, including police, ambulance, and fire departments by offering precise geographic data. DIGIPIN is a digital address system that helps identify precise locations across India using unique codes.(Pexels)

What is DIGIPIN

DIGIPIN offers a secure and efficient way for citizens and various entities to get accurate location details. It operates as an open-source, interoperable, geo-coded, and grid-based digital address system. It addresses challenges in areas where traditional addresses are unclear, such as rural regions, forests, and coastal zones.

DIGIPIN assigns a unique ten-character alphanumeric code to properties measuring approximately 4 by 4 square meters anywhere in India. This includes urban and rural locations as well as maritime zones. The system complements the existing six-digit postal PIN codes by adding a more exact layer of address information.

The technology behind DIGIPIN was developed by the Department of Posts, working with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and the National Remote Sensing Centre, which is part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

How to Check Your DIGIPIN on Your Mobile Phone:

Visit the official portal at dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home, created by the Department of Posts for easy access to the system.

Make sure your phone’s web browser has location access enabled. If not, adjust your browser settings to allow it.

When prompted, grant permission for the site to access your location by clicking “Allow.”

Agree to the terms of the DIGIPIN privacy policy by tapping “I Consent.”

Your unique DIGIPIN will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen.

You can also retrieve DIGIPIN codes for other locations by entering their geographic coordinates on the portal. Similarly, you can find coordinates by entering a DIGIPIN code. This functionality supports both residential and commercial users needing accurate location information.

In short, DIGIPIN is expected to improve the accuracy of address-based services across India and help the government and private sectors offer better service delivery through precise location identification.