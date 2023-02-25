How to get Combat Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for free?

In a delightful news for gamers, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 makers have made Combat Pack freely available to the PlayStation Plus members(PS4 and PS5 platform). The combat pack includes seven in-game items that players can use in both the multiplayer and battle royale modes. The items included are Weapon Blueprints, an Operator skin, and Charms, all of which are aimed at improving gameplay and enhancing the appearance of the player's character. The newly launched combat packs might prove to be a gamechanger in boosting the experience of the users.

The combat pack is exclusive content which isn't accessible to players on other platforms and the non-subscribers. It's certainly a big bonus to users of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 without requiring them to shell out a single penny. The only requirement is that players must have an active subscription to the PlayStation Plus service to acquire it. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 users needn't worry as they will be having the subscription already. However, Warzone 2 users will have to get the subscription to enjoy the benefit.

Here is how the eligible users can obtain the exclusive Combat Pack for free.

1) Open the official website of PlayStation store

2) Now, use the search function to look up the 'Warzone 2 Combat pack.'

OR Players can login to either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and search for their add-ons.

3) Select the Crimson Way Combat Pack and choose the 'Add to Library' option.

The Crimson Way Combat Pack for free (Twitter)

4) Load up the game and the following items in Combat Pack will be available for use

-Oni Pyroclast Operator Skin for Hiro “Oni” Watanabe

-Oni Carver SMG Blueprint

-Oni Slasher Assault Rifle Blueprint

-Yoroi Weapon Charm

-Crimson Oni Animated Calling Card

-Golden Dragonfly Sticker

-Grinning Oni Emblem