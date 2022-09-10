How to get a FREE fancy number from Vodafone Idea? Follow these steps

You must have had a wish to own a fancy mobile number at some point of time. A unique mobile number is not only a standout factor but also acts as a status symbol. But if we tell you that you can get a VIP number free of cost, chances are you might laugh it off. But it's true. Telecom giant Vodafone Idea is now issuing fancy prepaid and postpaid numbers to the customers FREE of cost. It won't charge an extra money for a special number. According to a Mint report, only one combination of these numbers can be used by a single user. In case a SIM card gets activated or the user decides to get rid of the number, it will be then available for other users. The telecom giant has offered an online process to get a fancy number. Here's a stepwise guide to get a fancy number of your choice which is unique, easy to remember and scarce. STEP 1: Log on to the official website of Vodafone Idea. STEP 2: Select ‘New Connection’ under the header menu. STEP 3: Select the Fancy Numbers category.STEP 4: You will be directed to a new webpage, where you will asked to choose between a prepaid or postpaid connection. STEP 5: Enter your details like PIN code. Next, you have to select whether you want to choose from the list of free fancy numbers or apply for a VIP fancy number. STEP 6: For a VIP number, you will have to pay ₹500.

