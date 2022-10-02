Distracted by calls, messages? Here's how your smartphone will switch on and off automatically

Do you have something important coming up and, therefore, want no distractions from random calls and messages on your phone? One option is to turn on the airplane mode on your device; when activated, the airplane mode disables all analog voice and digital data services on the phone. However, this feature is more suited for occasional meets and events. So, what to do if you have regular meetings to attend during fixed hours of the day?

If you have an Android device, you should know it comes with an ‘automatic turn on and turn off’ feature. This option makes a smartphone power itself off at a set time, and then switch on automatically. Besides meetings, it is useful during sleep, meditation sessions etc.

Steps to enable the 'automatic on and off' feature:

(1.) Go to ‘Settings’ on your phone

(2.) Scroll down, looking for a tab that says ‘System Settings’

(3.) Tap on the ‘Schedule power on/off’ button

(4.) Here, schedule when you want the device to shut off and then on

(5.) Next, turn on the toggle for both – the power off and power on options

