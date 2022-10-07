How to take screenshots in iPhone without saving it on the device?

The latest iOS 16 update of Apple has brought a plethora of new features, including new lock screen customisation, privacy features, updated focus mode and other features enhancing the user’s experience. However, along with these mainstream features, there are also some lesser known features bundled with the update.

Apple’s latest Copy and Delete feature for screenshots is one such feature which adds convenience to users to capture screenshots without saving them in the Photos app. This would save up space on the smartphone and lessen the amount of useless screenshot junk in the Photos app.

Notably, the device does not save the screenshot taken by the Copy and Delete feature anywhere. As the screenshot is basically saved in the Clipboard, users won’t be able to find it in the Photos app or the Files app.

In this situation, putting the screenshots into an app like Notes, Documents, etc. is the only method to access them. Users can also easily paste the screenshots into other apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.

How to screengrab using Copy and Delete feature?

STEP 1 Move to the web page for which you require to take the screenshot.

STEP 2 Now, hold the volume down and Power button simultaneously to take the screenshot.

STEP 3 A different pop-up would turn up at the bottom right of the screen, tap on it to open the screenshot editor.

STEP 4 After making the desired changes, click the Done button in the top left corner.

STEP 5 A new Copy and Delete option, along with Save to File and Save to Photos, are available here for users to use.

STEP 6 Click on Copy and Delete option.

Apple has rolled out its iOS 16.0.2 update to fix bugs and introduce some new features. While the smartphone maker had released its latest iOS 16 operating system on September 12. The 3 GB-heavy update, disclosed during this year Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, serves quite an improvement in the operation of the iPhone.

Additionally, watchOS 9 is also available now for Watch Series 4 and other higher models with features like fresh watch faces, a unique AFib History feature and the latest Medications app.

