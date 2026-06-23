HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Meet the experts helping choose this year's winners

Credibility lies at the heart of the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026. To ensure every winner is selected through informed judgment and rigorous evaluation, the awards bring together a jury that combines independent industry expertise with HT Tech’s extensive experience in testing and reviewing consumer technology. This balanced approach helps us assess products beyond specifications and marketing claims, focusing instead on real-world performance, innovation, and user impact.

Industry experts contribute diverse perspectives across technology, photography, and consumer innovation.

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The jury comprises three distinguished guest jurors from across the technology and innovation ecosystem, alongside HT Tech’s editorial leadership and subject-matter experts. Together, they bring diverse perspectives, deep industry knowledge, and years of hands-on experience in evaluating products across categories. Meet the individuals shaping the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026:

Guest Jury Members

This comprises Industry leaders and technology experts who are bringing independent perspectives to the evaluation process:

1. Ashish Mundhra: He brings 15+ years of experience testing viral gadgets, smart tech hacks, and useful innovations.

2. Maneesh Saxena: He blends technical precision, creative vision, and 27+ years of expertise in photography education.

3. Rohit Raj Gupta: He helps millions understand gadgets, smartphones, AI tools, and emerging technologies through accessible means.

Hindustan Times Digital Jury

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1. Shaurya Sharma: Technology Editor, Hindustan Times Digital

2. Shweta Ganjoo: Chief Content Producer

3. Amit Rahi: Senior Content Producer

4. Aishwarya Faraswal: Senior Content Producer

5. Shubh Bhushan: Content Researcher

Together, our guest jurors and HT Tech editorial experts bring a shared commitment to expertise, transparency, and real-world evaluation. Their collective knowledge helps ensure that every nominee is judged on merit, using the same rigorous standards that underpin the HT Tech Power List Awards.

With the awards now firmly in the voting and evaluation phase, the focus turns to assessing this year's nominees across categories and identifying the innovations that have made the greatest impact. As jury deliberations continue and reader votes are counted, the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 moves one step closer to recognising the products, technologies, and ideas that truly stood out over the past year.

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