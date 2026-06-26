HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Samsung, LG, Qubo win big in home appliances and lifestyle categories

HT Tech hosted the first edition of its HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 in New Delhi today. The event, which focuses on celebrating Made for India products and ecosystems, witnessed top tech leaders and industry experts from companies like Apple, Google, Samsung, LG and Panasonic coming together and celebrating the best of products and innovations launched in India between 2025 and 2026. The event also witnessed HT Tech unveiling a new brand identity and logo.

This is the first edition of the HT Tech Power List Awards. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

In addition to celebrating top gadgets in popular categories such as smartphones and laptops, the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 also celebrated top gadgets and appliances from categories such as home appliances, safety innovations and large appliances. While Amazon’s Alexa-based Echo Show 11 won the award for best gadgets for parents, Samsung and LG won big in the large appliances category and Dyson’s Airwrap Origin got the award for the Most Stylish Gadget of the year.

HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 winners in Lifestyle and Home Appliance categories

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Best Gadgets for Parents: Amazon Echo Show 11

Best Safety Innovation: Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K

Best Hearables: Sony WH-1000XM6

Best Wearables: Google Pixel Watch 4

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Most Stylish Tech: Dyson Airwrap Origin

Best Washing Machine: Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Best Designed Air Conditioner: Panasonic CS/CU-EU18CKY5XF

Best AI Air Conditioner: LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC

Best Refrigerator: Samsung 633 L RS78CG8543S9

Kitchen Gadget of the Year: Philips Mixer Grinder 1000W

Best Time-Saving Kitchen Gadget: Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryer Series 6

Best Vacuum Cleaner: BISSELL Crosswave Hydrosteam

Best Smart Home Device of the Year: Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro

Best Home Security Solution: Godrej Seethru Video Door Phone

Best BLDC Fan: EcoLink AiroQuad BLDC

Best Smart TV: Samsung Neo QLED 8K

TV of the Year: LG OLED evo 55"

Best Mini-LED TV: Hisense U7SE

Best Budget TV: Coocaa MINI S75Q 55"