HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Samsung, LG, Qubo win big in home appliances and lifestyle categories

HT Tech hosted the first edition of its HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 in New Delhi today. The event, which focuses on celebrating Made for India products and ecosystems, witnessed top tech leaders and industry experts from companies like Apple, Google, Samsung, LG and Panasonic coming together and celebrating the best of products and innovations launched in India between 2025 and 2026. The event also witnessed HT Tech unveiling a new brand identity and logo.
In addition to celebrating top gadgets in popular categories such as smartphones and laptops, the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 also celebrated top gadgets and appliances from categories such as home appliances, safety innovations and large appliances. While Amazon’s Alexa-based Echo Show 11 won the award for best gadgets for parents, Samsung and LG won big in the large appliances category and Dyson’s Airwrap Origin got the award for the Most Stylish Gadget of the year.
HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 winners in Lifestyle and Home Appliance categories
Here’s a complete list of winners:
Best Gadgets for Parents: Amazon Echo Show 11
Best Safety Innovation: Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K
Best Hearables: Sony WH-1000XM6
Best Wearables: Google Pixel Watch 4
Most Stylish Tech: Dyson Airwrap Origin
Best Washing Machine: Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Best Designed Air Conditioner: Panasonic CS/CU-EU18CKY5XF
Best AI Air Conditioner: LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC
Best Refrigerator: Samsung 633 L RS78CG8543S9
Kitchen Gadget of the Year: Philips Mixer Grinder 1000W
Best Time-Saving Kitchen Gadget: Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryer Series 6
Best Vacuum Cleaner: BISSELL Crosswave Hydrosteam
Best Smart Home Device of the Year: Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro
Best Home Security Solution: Godrej Seethru Video Door Phone
Best BLDC Fan: EcoLink AiroQuad BLDC
Best Smart TV: Samsung Neo QLED 8K
TV of the Year: LG OLED evo 55"
Best Mini-LED TV: Hisense U7SE
Best Budget TV: Coocaa MINI S75Q 55"