...
...
Next Story

HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: These Smartphones Stood Above the Rest

HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 honoured top smartphones, recognising excellence in value, cameras, foldables, durability, and innovation this year.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 08:47 PM IST
By Shubh Bhushan
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

HT Tech hosted the first edition of its HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 in India today. The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 honoured the products and innovations that made the biggest impact on consumers and the technology industry over the past year. Held at Le Méridien, Gurugram, the event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and technology experts to celebrate excellence across the consumer technology landscape.

A new HT Tech era began with conversations on AI, innovation, and digital transformation.
A new HT Tech era began with conversations on AI, innovation, and digital transformation.

It also marked an important milestone for Hindustan Times Tech, as its new brand identity was unveiled, signalling the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the platform.

The evening also featured thought-provoking discussions on the future of consumer technology. One conversation examined the impact of rising component and memory costs on the industry and consumers alike. Another explored how AI, imaging, immersive technologies, and trusted digital identity could reshape consumer experiences in the years to come.

The spotlight, naturally, was on the smartphone awards. Few product categories evolve as rapidly or influence daily life as profoundly as smartphones. Over the past year, brands have competed to redefine what users can expect, raising the bar across performance, photography, AI, battery life, design, and overall user experience.

This category honours the smartphone that delivers exceptional value through the right mix of performance, cameras, battery life, features, and affordability.

Winner: Nothing Phone (3a)

Best Smartphone for Indian Conditions

This category celebrates a smartphone built to excel in Indian conditions, with a focus on reliability, outdoor visibility, network performance, and long-term durability.

Winner: Vivo V60

Best Foldable Phone

This category recognises the foldable smartphone that best combines innovation, durability, software optimisation, and everyday usability.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Best Camera Smartphone

This category honours the smartphone that delivers the best photography and videography experience through image quality, versatility, and consistent performance.

Winner: Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Smartphone of the Year

The highest honour of the evening, this category recognises the most complete smartphone of the year, excelling in performance, cameras, battery life, software, design, innovation, and overall user experience.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Home/Technology/HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: These Smartphones Stood Above the Rest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON