HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 winners revealed: Top laptops and tablets of the year

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 celebrate the products that stood out in an increasingly competitive technology landscape. Over the past year, brands launched a wide range of laptops and tablets catering to students, professionals, creators and gamers. The winners were selected through a combination of expert evaluation and public voting, recognising the devices that impressed not only our judges but also consumers. Here are the winners and nominees across the laptop and tablet categories at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026.

Laptop of the Year

Winner: MacBook Air M4

HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Winners announced

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The MacBook Air M4 wins Laptop of the Year for getting the basics right while offering plenty of performance for most users. It is thin, light, fast and delivers excellent battery life, making it one of the easiest laptops to recommend in 2026.

Nominees:

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro

ASUS Zenbook 14

HP Omen Max 16

Dell XPS 16

Best Creator Laptop

Winner: MacBook Pro M5

The MacBook Pro M5 takes home the Best Creator Laptop award. It offers the performance needed for demanding tasks such as video editing, graphic design and content creation, while also delivering a premium overall experience.

Nominees:

ASUS ProArt P16 OLED

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360

Best Laptop for Students

Winner: ASUS Vivobook 16

A good student laptop needs to balance performance, display quality and affordability. The ASUS Vivobook 16 does exactly that, offering a large screen and dependable everyday performance at a competitive price.

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Nominees:

MacBook Air M4

HP OmniBook 5 OLED

ASUS Vivobook 15

Best Gaming Laptop

Winner: Lenovo Legion Pro 7

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 impressed with its combination of powerful hardware, efficient cooling and gaming performance. It is built for gamers who want high frame rates without making major compromises.

Nominees:

HP Omen Max 16

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Alienware 16 Aurora

ASUS TUF F16

Tablet of the Year

Winner: Apple iPad Pro M5

The iPad Pro M5 wins Tablet of the Year thanks to its fast performance, excellent display and versatility. It is equally comfortable handling work, entertainment and creative tasks, making it one of the most complete tablets available today.

Nominees:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

OnePlus Pad 3

Xiaomi Pad 7

Lenovo IdeaTab Pro

Best Gaming Tablet

Winner: OnePlus Pad 3

The OnePlus Pad 3 takes the award for Best Gaming Tablet. It delivers smooth performance, a vibrant display and long battery life, making it a great choice for mobile gamers.

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{{^usCountry}} Nominees: Apple iPad Air M3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

Moto Pad 60 Pro {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nominees: Apple iPad Air M3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

Moto Pad 60 Pro {{/usCountry}}

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The winners of the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 showcase some of the best laptops and tablets launched over the past year, setting the standard for performance, usability and overall value.