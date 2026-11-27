The Indian smartphone market is one of the most competitive and toughest ones to crack in the world. With companies squeezing features such as a multi-camera setup and an OLED display in the sub- ₹30,000 segment, buying a smartphone has become increasingly confusing. More confusing is the ₹50,000 smartphone segment that is a stepping stone to the premium devices. This segment sits comfortably between mid-budget and premium smartphones and offers the best of both worlds. This is exactly the space that the OnePlus Nord 6, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and the iQOO 15R target.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R (HT) more less

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

However, each of these smartphones is targeted at different set of users. The OnePlus Nord 6, for instance, is targeted at performance enthusiasts and heavy users, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is better suited for battery-conscious buyers and multimedia enthusiasts and the iQOO 15R is designed for gamers and users who prioritise raw performance. That said, all of these three smartphones offer a specifications and feature-packed package, which makes picking any one of these three smartphones difficult. So, which one should you choose? Here's a deeper comparison between the three that will help you pick the right model for your needs.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R: Top specifications compared

PARAMETER OnePlus Nord 6 Redmi Note 17 Pro Max iQOO 15R Display size 6.78-inch 6.83-inch 6.59-inch Display type AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED Screen refresh rate 165Hz 120Hz 130Hz Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Max RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB Max Storage 256GB 256GB 512GB Operating System OxygenOS 16 HyperOS OriginOS 6 Front cameras 32MP 32MP 32MP Rear cameras 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 8MP Battery capacity 9,000mAh 10,000mAh 7,600mAh Charging 80W SUPERVOOC 100W HyperCharge 100W Connectivity Dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, USB 2.0 Type-C Dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C {{^htLoading}} Advertisement Dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, QZSS, USB 2.0 Type-C Starting price ₹ 46,999 ₹ 52,999 ₹ 53,999

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R: Which one would I buy?

Here's why I would pick each of these smartphones:

- I would buy the OnePlus Nord 6 for offering a combination of gaming, everyday performance, display quality and battery endurance.

- I would pick the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max for its big battery, a large AMOLED display and excellent endurance.

- I would pick the iQOO 15R for its powerful gaming-focused smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R: Compared

The OnePlus Nord 6 combines flagship-grade processing power with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and a massive battery. Its 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel supports a 165Hz refresh rate, which offers fluid scrolling, responsive gaming and an immersive video playback experience. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This combination is designed to handle demanding workloads and multitasking. It gets a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony primary sensor and an 8MP secondary camera, which makes it suitable for performance hungry and camera-ready buyers. Furthermore, it comes with a 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging that offer uninterrupted use for long durations.

Specifications Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Storage 256GB UFS 4.1; 8GB LPDDR5X RAM Rear cameras 50MP primary camera + 8MP secondary rear camera Battery 9,000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging Reasons to Buy Great overall quality Excellent performance Vibrant display Smooth experience Reasons to Avoid Average camera experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the phone's performance, noting its responsive operating system and smooth running. The display receives positive feedback for its 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED screen, and customers appreciate its user-friendly interface that improves with time.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartphone for its display and performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The iQOO 15R is designed for users who prioritise high-end performance, gaming and battery endurance without carrying a bulky device. It features a slim glass-backed design, a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate. Combined together, they offer fluid visuals and a responsive gaming experience. On the performance front, this smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor that is paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Its 7,600mAh battery, 100W fast charging and 50MP Sony camera further enhance its appeal.

Specifications Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Storage 256GB UFS 4.1; 8GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM Rear cameras 50MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera Battery 7,600mAh silicon-anode battery, 100W fast charging Reasons to Buy Great build quality Excellent performance Vibrant display Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Average camera experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone to be an amazing device with a superfast processor that can play games at 120 fps, and appreciate its bright, smooth display that stays up to nearly 2 days on a charge. The performance receives positive feedback with no lag or issues, and customers consider it excellent value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartphone for its display, battery and performance.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G combines a premium design with a massive battery and a large AMOLED display. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor that handles everyday multitasking easily, while the 10,000mAh battery and 100W HyperCharge appeal to heavy users, travelers and entertainment enthusiasts that are looking for an extended battery life.

Specifications Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 storage; 8GB LPDDR5X RAM Rear cameras 50MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera Battery 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, 100W HyperCharge Reasons to Buy Excellent performance Great cameras Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Average UI

FAQs for buying a smartphone in India What should I check before buying a smartphone in India? Before buying a smartphone, consider your budget, processor, RAM, internal storage, display quality, camera capabilities and battery life. Also check its software update policy, 5G connectivity, build quality and after-sales service.

How much RAM is enough for a smartphone in 2026? For most users, 8GB RAM is a practical starting point in 2026.

How much internal storage should I choose when buying a smartphone? For most buyers, 128GB is the minimum storage capacity worth considering. However, 256GB is a better choice if you regularly capture photographs, record 4K videos, download games or keep large files offline.

How much battery capacity is ideal for a smartphone? A 5,000mAh battery is a good starting point for most smartphone buyers in India.

Is fast charging important when buying a smartphone? Fast charging is useful if you frequently travel, play games or use your smartphone throughout the day. Charging speeds of 45W to 80W can significantly reduce charging time.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the phone's performance. They also like its two-day lasting battery with 100W HyperCharge support. Apart from this, customers appreciate its 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and better camera quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartphone for its cameras, battery and performance.

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FAQs for buying a smartphone in India What should I check before buying a smartphone in India? Before buying a smartphone, consider your budget, processor, RAM, internal storage, display quality, camera capabilities and battery life. Also check its software update policy, 5G connectivity, build quality and after-sales service.

How much RAM is enough for a smartphone in 2026? For most users, 8GB RAM is a practical starting point in 2026.

How much internal storage should I choose when buying a smartphone? For most buyers, 128GB is the minimum storage capacity worth considering. However, 256GB is a better choice if you regularly capture photographs, record 4K videos, download games or keep large files offline.

How much battery capacity is ideal for a smartphone? A 5,000mAh battery is a good starting point for most smartphone buyers in India.

Is fast charging important when buying a smartphone? Fast charging is useful if you frequently travel, play games or use your smartphone throughout the day. Charging speeds of 45W to 80W can significantly reduce charging time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.