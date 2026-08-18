I finally ditched my TV speakers for a soundbar, and the difference surprised me

Modern TVs are great. They not only offer exceptional display quality but they also let you pick the right picture mode based on the type of content that you want to watch. In addition to this, modern TVs also offer loud audio levels, which make up for a comfortable experience. However, the one area where the built-in speakers in TVs fail to deliver is in terms of clarity and balance of sound, something that makes you feel every guitar strum while listening to music and every punch in an action movie.

These soundbars come with up to 5.1 channels that make them ideal for a surround sound experience. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

It's an issue that countless people face everyday and it's an issue that I have been facing for long. Simply put, my TV delivers great picture quality, but its built-in speakers feel like the weakest part of the entire experience. Voices often lack clarity, action scenes sound flat, and music never have the depth I expect. That’s when I decided to ditch my TV speakers and try a soundbar.

In all fairness, I wasn’t expecting a dramatic transformation, especially since I wasn’t looking to build an expensive home theatre setup. But the difference was surprisingly noticeable from the moment I switched it on. Dialogue sounded clearer, sound felt more spacious, and movies and shows became considerably more engaging. Even everyday content such as YouTube videos became better. What surprised me most was how much a relatively compact soundbar could change the overall TV-watching experience without taking up much space.

If your TV speakers feel underwhelming, upgrading to a soundbar could be one of the simplest ways to improve your entertainment setup. Here’s what I noticed after making the switch and the soundbars worth considering.

TV speakers vs soundbars: 5 reasons to make the switch

- Clearer dialogue: Soundbars deliver more focused audio, which making voices or dialogs easier to hear in movies, TV shows and news broadcasts. This translates into a better overall experience.

- More powerful sound: Compared with the small speakers built into modern slim TVs, soundbars offer greater volume and a fuller sound profile, which can transform the entire audio experience especially while listening to music and watching movies.

- Better bass: Soundbars with dedicated subwoofers can add deeper bass, that can have a significant impact while watching action scenes, listening to music and watching sports broadcasts.

- A more cinematic soundstage: Many soundbars use multiple drivers and audio processing to create a broader sound field. Dolby Atmos models can take this further with a more immersive audio experience.

- Easy upgrade: A soundbar takes considerably less space than a traditional home-theatre system and can often connect to a TV using HDMI ARC/eARC, optical or Bluetooth, which makes them an easy and pocket friendly way to upgrade your sound setup.

Best soundbars to buy in India

This Samsung soundbar has a sleek, compact black design and it comes with a 300W speaker with a 2.1-channel configuration that combines the main soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, giving movies, music and TV shows more powerful bass than typical built-in TV speakers. It also gets Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X that create a more spacious, immersive soundstage, while Bass Boost lets users add extra low-end impact. Its voice-focused features also help improve dialogue clarity.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 300W Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, Optical In Number of Channels 2.1 Audio Features Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, Bass Boost, 3D Surround Sound, Voice Enhance Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good build quality Great performance Reasons to Avoid Not true surround sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's build quality. The sound quality receives positive feedback, with customers mentioning they can hear dialogues very clearly. Customers find the soundbar performs well and consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and overall performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony HT-S20R soundbar gets a 5.1-channel configuration and 400W total output that are designed to deliver fuller, room-filling audio, while Dolby Digital helps create a cinematic surround-sound experience. Its top features include dedicated Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound modes, plus Voice and Night modes for easier dialogue listening. On the connectivity front it has Bluetooth, USB and HDMI ARC.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 400W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB, HDMI ARC, Optical, Analogue Number of Channels 5.1 Audio Features Dolby Digital, Auto Sound, Cinema, Music, Standard, Night Mode, Voice Mode Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Great bass quality Great home theatre quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the soundbar to be a superb product with excellent sound quality, clear audio, and good home theater performance, particularly for movies and music. The installation is quick, and they consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality, ease of use and overall performance.

The JBL Cinema SB590 is a 3.1-channel soundbar with a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer that delivers 440W of total power for fuller and more impactful sound. A dedicated centre channel is designed to make dialogue clearer, while Virtual Dolby Atmos creates a more immersive soundstage. On the connectivity it has HDMI eARC, HDMI, optical and Bluetooth that provides flexible connection options.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 440W Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI, Optical, Bluetooth Number of Channels 3.1 Audio Features Virtual Dolby Atmos, dedicated centre channel, wireless subwoofer, JBL surround sound Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good sound clarity Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's voice clarity and base quality, and find it suitable for their rooms, with clear vocals.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and ease of use.

The Sonos Ray comes with a four-driver acoustic architecture that uses two tweeters and two high-efficiency midwoofers, that are powered by four Class-D digital amplifiers, to produce crisp highs, clear vocals and balanced bass. This soundbar supports stereo PCM, Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround, while Speech Enhancement can make dialogue easier to follow. Additionally it ets Trueplay tuning that can optimise its sound for the room using a compatible iOS device.

Specifications Speaker Wattage NA Connectivity Wi-Fi, Optical, Ethernet, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect Number of Channels 2.0 Audio Features Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, Speech Enhancement, Night Sound, Trueplay, Adjustable EQ Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good build quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid No HDMI connection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's sound quality and build quality. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and build quality.

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D comprising a soundbar, wired subwoofer and two satellite speakers, which makes it suitable for a dedicated home-theatre setup. Its 500W output and 5.1-channel configuration that are designed to deliver powerful, room-filling sound, while Cinematic Dolby Audio adds a more immersive presentation. It also gets multiple EQ modes that let you adjust the sound for different types of content, and Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical, AUX and USB offer flexible connectivity.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 500W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical, AUX, USB Number of Channels 5.1 Audio Features Cinematic Dolby Audio, Surround Sound, Multiple EQ Modes, Signature Sound Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good build quality Reasons to Avoid Mids can lack clarity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the soundbar's quality great and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and build quality.

Top features of the best soundbars in India

MODEL WATTAGE NO. OF CHANNELS CONNECTIVITY Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar 300W 2.1 Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, Optical In Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar 400W 5.1 Bluetooth 5.0, USB, HDMI ARC, Optical, Analogue JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar 440W 3.1 HDMI eARC, HDMI, Optical, Bluetooth Sonos Ray NA 2.0 Wi-Fi, Optical, Ethernet, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D 500W 5.1 Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical, AUX, USB

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of soundbars across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen top soundbars across budgets and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio technology, drivers, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a soundbar in India Is a soundbar better than TV speakers? Yes, a soundbar can significantly improve TV audio by offering clearer dialogue, stronger bass and a wider soundstage.

What should I look for when buying a soundbar in India? Check the channel configuration, sound output, subwoofer, Dolby/DTS support, HDMI ARC/eARC, Bluetooth, connectivity options and room size.

Is Dolby Atmos worth it in a soundbar? Dolby Atmos is worth considering if you watch compatible movies and shows and want a more immersive soundstage.

What is the difference between Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos? Dolby Audio generally refers to technologies for delivering enhanced surround and audio reproduction, while Dolby Atmos adds height information to create a three-dimensional sound experience.

Do I need HDMI ARC or eARC for a soundbar? HDMI ARC is useful for sending TV audio to a soundbar and controlling volume with your TV remote. HDMI eARC offers greater bandwidth and is preferable for higher-quality audio formats, including lossless formats supported by compatible equipment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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