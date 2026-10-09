I found 10 interesting deals while browsing Amazon on day 2 of the Great Indian Festival sale

I thought I had seen most of the interesting deals on day 1, but day 2 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival had a few surprises for me. While going through the latest prices, I found some products that are now available at prices that are difficult to ignore, including the PS5 Slim, Samsung 55-inch Mini LED TV, MacBook Neo, iPad Air M4 and Galaxy Watch8.

A look at the tech deals that caught my attention on day 2 of the Great Indian Festival.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

If you have been waiting to buy any of these, I would not wait too long. Sale prices can change without further notice, and you could miss the chance to pick up these products at their current prices. You can also use eligible credit card discounts, exchange offers and other available offers to bring the final price down further.

Why I picked these deals?

Product Why it caught my eye Sony PlayStation 5 Slim GTA 6 is coming, making the PS5 Slim a particularly relevant buy for gamers planning to play it Samsung 55 inch Mini LED TV A 4K Mini LED screen makes it a strong pairing for the PS5, especially for GTA 6 Sony HT-S20R Adds proper 5.1 channel surround sound to a new TV and gaming setup Apple MacBook Neo Offers a more accessible way to enter the MacBook ecosystem with the A18 Pro chip HP HyperX OMEN 15 Combines a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 5050 graphics with a high resolution 165Hz display Apple iPad Air M4 Gives you M4 performance in a lighter and more affordable iPad Air package Samsung Galaxy Watch8 LTE connectivity and advanced health tracking make it more than just a smartwatch for notifications Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro A feature packed option for Samsung users with Hi-Fi audio, Adaptive ANC 2.0 and Live Translation Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium noise cancellation and long battery life make it a compelling travel and work companion Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen An affordable way to add Alexa, motion detection and temperature sensing to a room

The PS5 Slim is the deal I would look at first, especially with GTA 6 arriving in November. Demand for PS5 consoles has already pushed availability under pressure, with reports of retailers running out as gamers prepare for Rockstar’s biggest launch. The Slim is also easier to fit into a TV unit than the original PS5. If you have been planning to buy one for GTA 6, getting it at a sale price now could save you from paying more when demand rises closer to launch.

Specifications Console PlayStation 5 Slim Storage 1TB SSD Resolution Up to 4K Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Disc drive Depends on listed variant

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If you are picking up the PS5 Slim specifically for GTA 6, I would not pair it with an ordinary budget TV. This Samsung 55 inch Mini LED model makes more sense for a gaming setup, with 4K resolution, Mini LED HDR and 4K upscaling. The 30W speakers also mean you can start without immediately adding a soundbar. With GTA 6 expected to be one of the biggest visual showcases on PS5, this is the kind of TV I would consider for a new console setup.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K Mini LED Audio 30W speakers HDR Mini LED HDR Upscaling 4K upscaling OS support Up to 7 years

Once you have a big screen for gaming and movies, the TV speakers can quickly become the weak link. That is where the Sony HT-S20R makes sense. Instead of giving you only a soundbar, Sony includes a subwoofer and rear speakers for a proper 5.1 channel setup. The 400W output should add the bass and surround effect missing from most TV speakers. If you are building a living room entertainment setup during the sale, this is an easy upgrade to consider.

Specifications Channels 5.1 Output 400W Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical Components Soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers

The MacBook Neo is the product I would consider if you want to enter the MacBook ecosystem without spending Air or Pro money. Its A18 Pro chip, compact 13 inch design and 1080p camera make it suited to students, writers and everyday work, while 8GB unified memory and 256GB storage keep the configuration straightforward. At a discounted sale price, it makes more sense than paying a premium simply for the MacBook name. This is particularly tempting for someone moving from an older laptop.

Specifications Processor Apple A18 Pro Display 13 inch Liquid Retina Memory 8GB unified memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD

For someone who wants a gaming laptop without immediately moving into the much more expensive flagship segment, this OMEN configuration makes a lot of sense. You get the Ryzen 7 8745HX and RTX 5050 8GB combination, along with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 2.5K 165Hz display is also something I would value because it makes the laptop useful beyond gaming. The sale price is what makes this configuration particularly interesting for gamers who want strong hardware without going overboard.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 8GB RAM 16GB DDR5, upgradeable Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.3 inch 2.5K, 165Hz

The iPad Air M4 is one of those products where I would rather pay for performance now than replace a cheaper tablet later. The M4 chip gives this compact 11 inch tablet plenty of headroom for demanding apps, creative work and multitasking, while 128GB storage keeps the entry price lower. You also get Wi-Fi 7 and a 12MP camera setup. If you have been waiting for an iPad that can comfortably handle several years of use, a sale price on the M4 Air is worth considering.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 Display 11 inch Liquid Retina Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Cameras 12MP front and rear

The Galaxy Watch8 makes the most sense if you already use a Samsung Galaxy phone and want a smartwatch that can do more than show notifications. The LTE version lets you stay connected without constantly carrying your phone, while features such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, IHRN and vascular load monitoring make it a more serious health companion. You also get a 3nm processor, dual GPS and sapphire glass. At a sale price, this is the version I would consider rather than settling for a basic smartwatch.

Specifications Display size 44mm Connectivity LTE Processor 3nm Navigation Dual GPS Durability Sapphire glass, 5ATM and IP68

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro are particularly easy to recommend to someone already using a Samsung phone because you get more than just good sounding wireless earbuds. Adaptive ANC 2.0, Hi-Fi audio, 360 Audio and the two way speaker setup make them a premium listening option, while features such as Live Translation, Voice Detect and head gestures add useful extras. IP57 protection is another reason to consider them for everyday use. If the sale price brings them closer to mainstream flagship earbuds, I would not overlook them.

Specifications Audio Hi-Fi, two-way speaker Noise cancellation Adaptive ANC 2.0 Audio features 360 Audio, EQ 2.0 Smart features Live Translation, head gestures Durability IP57

I would look at the WH-1000XM5 if your main reason for buying headphones is to shut out the world around you. They remain particularly relevant for frequent travellers, office workers and anyone who spends hours listening to music or podcasts. The 30 hour battery life means you do not need to charge them constantly, while the over ear design and calling features make them useful beyond music. The important part during a sale is the price because this is a premium headphone that becomes much easier to justify when discounted.

Specifications Type Over-ear wireless headphones Noise cancellation Active noise cancellation Battery life Up to 30 hours Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Built-in microphone

The Echo Dot 5th Gen is the one I would pick if you want to start making your home smarter without spending a lot. It is small enough to place almost anywhere, but the addition of motion detection and a temperature sensor gives it more utility than a basic smart speaker. Alexa+ can also handle everyday voice commands, while Bluetooth lets you use it as a compact speaker. At a low sale price, this is an easy impulse upgrade for a bedroom, desk or living room.

Specifications Assistant Alexa+ Audio Improved speaker Sensors Motion and temperature Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Generation 5th Gen

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FAQs Which products stood out to you on day 2 of the Great Indian Festival? The PS5 Slim, Samsung 55 inch Mini LED TV, MacBook Neo, iPad Air M4 and Galaxy Watch8 stood out for their current sale pricing and overall value.

Is day 2 a good time to buy these products? If a product is already on your wishlist and the current price works for you, it can make sense to buy now. Sale prices and stock can change quickly.

Should I buy a TV with the PS5 Slim? If you are buying the PS5 Slim for upcoming games such as GTA 6, pairing it with a good 4K TV can make the gaming experience more enjoyable.

Can bank offers reduce the sale price further? Yes. Eligible credit card discounts, exchange offers and other promotions can reduce the effective price, depending on the product and offer terms.

Can these Amazon Great Indian Festival prices change? Yes. Product prices, stock and additional offers can change during the sale, so check the final price and available offers before placing an order.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.