I wanted smarter laundry days: 5 washing machines with AI wash and steam features I’d consider buying

Doing weekly loads of laundry isn't as tedious as it used to be once upon a time. Earlier, tough stains often needed manual intervention. Also there were no separate wash cycles for delicate and woolen clothes, which impacted the wash quality signification. However, washing machines have evolved significantly in the past decade. Now, we get dedicated steam clean wash for cleaning stubborn stains and AI support that detects the fabric inside the drum to set the right cleaning cycle to wash clothes optimally. Which is why when I decided to upgrade my washing machine this year, I went beyond capacity and machine type. Instead I focused on smart features such as AI wash, steam cycles and smart controls.

Best washing machines with smart features. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What caught my attention was how AI wash technology can help optimise wash settings depending on the load and fabric, while steam functions offer an additional way to tackle allergens, odours and wrinkles. Add smart controls that let me monitor wash cycles through a smartphone, and the idea of managing laundry becomes considerably more convenient.

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But I didn't want to be impressed by feature lists alone. A washing machine is a long-term household investment, and I would prioritise reliable cleaning performance, water and energy efficiency, fabric care and ease of use over unnecessary technology. I also wanted options that cater to different household needs and budgets.

After looking at what modern washing machines offer, I shortlisted five models with AI wash, steam cycles and smart features that I would consider bringing home. The idea is simple: spend on features that genuinely make laundry easier, not just those that sound impressive on paper. Here are my top picks for you.

Top features of washing machines with AI wash, smart features, more

MODEL CAPACITY TYPE SPECIAL FEATURES Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 8Kg Fully Automatic AI Control, Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, personalised cycle suggestions, laundry habit memory Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine 9Kg Fully Automatic AI ActiveWater Plus, automatic water-level adjustment, SpeedPerfect, Anti Stain Plus IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi Enabled, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 7Kg Fully Automatic AI-powered washing, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, My IFB app, load sensing, Steam Refresh Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 9Kg Fully Automatic AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, built-in Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, remote monitoring and cycle notifications LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 9Kg Fully Automatic AI Direct Drive, LG ThinQ app with Wi-Fi, remote start and cycle monitoring, energy monitoring, Smart Diagnosis, downloadable cycles and Tub Clean Coach

Top washing machines with smart features

This Samsung washing machine comes with an understated look with its Inox finish, black carved door and AI Control panel. Its 8kg front-load design combines AI Control with Wi-Fi and SmartThings connectivity, which allows the machine to remember laundry habits, suggest wash cycles and provide updates. It comes with EcoBubble technology that mixes detergent with air and water to create bubbles, while Bubble Soak helps loosen stains. Additionally, it getsHygiene Steam, 21 wash programmes and a Digital Inverter motor.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Type Fully automatic front-load Motor Digital Inverter Motor Energy rating 5 Star Smart features AI Control, Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, personalised cycle suggestions and laundry habit memory Wash programmes 21 Reasons to Buy Good quality Easy to use Good features Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, with advanced smart features and multiple wash/rinse settings, making it easy to use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its quality and features.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Bosch washing machine features a minimalist white finish, a large front-loading door and a digital control panel. Its biggest highlight is AI ActiveWater Plus, which senses the laundry load and adjusts water consumption accordingly. The machine also features a brushless EcoSilence Drive motor, 14 wash programmes and Steam Anti-Bacteria technology. Its Anti Stain Plus feature tackles up to 16 types of stubborn stains, while SpeedPerfect reduces washing time.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Type Fully automatic front-load Motor EcoSilence Drive brushless motor Energy rating 5 Star Smart features AI ActiveWater Plus, automatic water-level adjustment, SpeedPerfect, Anti Stain Plus Wash programmes 14 Reasons to Buy Good quality Easy to use Good cleaning performance Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its excellent cleaning performance with steam.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its quality and cleaning performance.

This IFB fully automatic washing machine features a sleek grey finish, black front-loading door and a touch-enabled control panel. Its biggest feature is its AI-powered DeepClean technology, which adjusts washing based on the laundry load and fabric requirements. It also gets Wi-Fi and voice-enabled controls let users access wash programmes through the My IFB app. Additionally, it gets PowerSteam, Steam Refresh and 9 Swirl Wash add versatility, while the Eco Inverter motor supports efficient operation.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Type Fully automatic front-load Motor Eco Inverter Motor Energy rating 5 Star Smart features AI-powered washing, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, My IFB app, load sensing, Steam Refresh Wash programmes 22 Reasons to Buy Good quality Value for money Good cleaning performance Reasons to Avoid Longer wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality and value for money. They are satisfied with its performance, noting that it works excellently and operates smoothly.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its quality and cleaning performance.

This Samsung washing has an Inox finish, a black carved door and a touch LED control panel that gives it a modern look. Its smart features include built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings app support, allowing users to monitor wash cycles, receive notifications and manage laundry remotely. It also gets AI EcoBubble technology creates detergent bubbles for effective cleaning at lower temperatures, while AI Energy Mode helps track and reduce power consumption. Features including Hygiene Steam, Super Speed and a Digital Inverter motor add to its everyday convenience.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Type Fully automatic front-load Motor Digital Inverter motor Energy rating 5 Star Smart features AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, built-in Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, remote monitoring and cycle notifications Wash programmes 14 Reasons to Buy Great features Value for money Good cleaning performance Reasons to Avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the washing machine's performance and consider it good value for money. They appreciate its appearance and cleaning capabilities, with one customer noting that clothes come out clean and fresh without much effort, and another mentioning the inbuilt heater helps remove tough stains.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its features and cleaning performance.

This Samsung washing has an Inox finish, a black carved door and a touch LED control panel that gives it a modern look. Its smart features include built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings app support, allowing users to monitor wash cycles, receive notifications and manage laundry remotely. It also gets AI EcoBubble technology creates detergent bubbles for effective cleaning at lower temperatures, while AI Energy Mode helps track and reduce power consumption. Features including Hygiene Steam, Super Speed and a Digital Inverter motor add to its everyday convenience.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Type Fully automatic front-load Motor Inverter Direct Drive motor Energy rating 5 Star Smart features AI Direct Drive, LG ThinQ app with Wi-Fi, remote start and cycle monitoring, energy monitoring, Smart Diagnosis, downloadable cycles and Tub Clean Coach Wash programmes 14 Reasons to Buy Great features Value for money Good cleaning performance Reasons to Avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine worth its price and appreciate its performance, with one noting its core functionality works great without hiccups. The cleaning performance is positive, with the machine removing tough stains effortlessly, and customers like its features, particularly the smart ones.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its features and cleaning performance.

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FAQs for buying a smart washing machine in India Are smart washing machines worth buying in India? Yes, smart washing machines are worth considering if you want convenience, better wash customisation and greater control over your laundry routine. Features such as AI Wash, automatic detergent dispensing, remote monitoring and smart diagnosis can simplify everyday washing.

What is AI Wash technology in a washing machine? AI Wash is an intelligent washing technology that uses sensors and algorithms to optimise wash cycles. Depending on the model, it can detect the laundry load, fabric type and level of dirt before adjusting water levels, detergent dosage, wash duration and drum movement.

Does a smart washing machine save electricity and water? A smart washing machine can help optimise electricity and water consumption, but the actual savings depend on its technology and usage.

Is an inverter motor important in a smart washing machine? Yes, an inverter motor is an important feature to consider. Unlike conventional motors that operate at relatively fixed speeds, inverter motors can adjust their speed according to the laundry load and washing requirements.

Is automatic detergent dispensing useful in a smart washing machine? Yes, automatic detergent dispensing is a useful feature, particularly for households that run multiple wash cycles every week. It stores detergent in a dedicated compartment and dispenses an appropriate quantity according to the selected programme and load requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.