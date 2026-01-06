I was looking for budget MacBook alternatives, and these are my top recommendations from renowned brands
Published on: Jan 06, 2026 12:01 pm IST
Looking for budget MacBook alternatives? Here are my picks from trusted brands, what to prioritise and the compromises to expect when choosing a capable option.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, Micro-Edge, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
|
₹68,890
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)| 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel i5 14th Gen 120U Processor |Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics |RJ45 LAN Port View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
Dell 14, AMD Ryzen AI R7-350 Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TBSSD, FHD Plus 14/35.56cm, Win 11+Office H&S 2024, Ice Blue, 1.52Kg, 300Nits Display,AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit+FPS KB, AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹84,490
|
|
|
HP OmniBook 7 OLED, Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (32GB LPDDR5,1TB SSD), 3K, 0.2 ms, Micro-Edge, 14/35.6cm, Win 11, M365, Office 24, Meteor Silver,1.5kg, fr0116TU, 5MP Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI Laptop View Details
|
₹113,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV0085IN, 2Wx4 Speakers, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
