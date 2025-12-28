These office laptops will make great corporate gifting options during the festive season
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Looking for festive corporate gifting ideas? These office laptops offer reliable performance, smart design and everyday productivity, making them practical and valuable gifts for professionals.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highly TrustedHP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5006tu/fd0751tu/fd0752tu, UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Budget friendlyLenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KIN View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Author's choiceASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Corei5 13thGen 13420H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Win11, Office Home24, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Cool Silver, 1.70kg, X1502VA-BQ835WS, Intel UHD iGPU, Laptop View Details
|
₹54,490
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port View Details
|
₹54,950
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Dell 15, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹58,490
|
|
|
Lenovo ThinkBook 16, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 16, Windows 11 Home, Office 2024, 1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint, 300 Nits, 1Y Warranty, Aluminium Top Laptop View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
