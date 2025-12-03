Best laptops under ₹70000 come packed with fast processors and big storage: Top 10 picks for with balanced features
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 08:00 am IST
The best laptops under ₹70000 category delivers strong performance, fast storage and impressive comfort. Read on.
BEST OVERALLHP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Win11,MS Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter View Details
₹39,499
VALUE FOR MONEYAcer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS,15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
₹44,990
ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W View Details
₹68,990
Dell 15 Laptop DC15250-15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 Home, Onsite Service - Platinum Silver View Details
₹66,999
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14 (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00U00 View Details
₹53,911
IDEAL FOR CREATIVE WORKASUS Vivobook 16X, 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), Intel Core i5-13420H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605VC-RP413WS View Details
₹61,500
Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16 GB:DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm Narrow Border Display, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, Intel UHD Graphics, 1.66 Kg Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹38,990
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
₹67,990
acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details
₹60,890
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port View Details
₹51,632
