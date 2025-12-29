Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
These are the best rated laptops of 2025 according to users on Amazon

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 03:33 pm IST

Discover the best rated laptops of 2025 based on Amazon user reviews, highlighting models praised for performance, reliability and everyday usability by real buyers.

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 7 240H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024, Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS View Details checkDetails

₹94,990

Primebook 2 Neo 2025 (New Launch) | 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage (Upgradable Upto 512GB) | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS3.0) | in-Built AI | 11.6” Thin & Light Laptop | Type-C, USB, MicroSD Ports View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹94,990

User ratings often tell a clearer story than spec sheets, especially when laptops are used daily for work, study and entertainment. The best rated laptops of 2025 reflect what buyers actually value, from dependable performance and battery life to build quality and after sales support.

Buying a laptop? Choose from the ones that are highly rated by other buyers.

Amazon reviews highlight patterns that matter over time, not just on day one. This roundup focuses on laptops that consistently earn praise from real users, offering insight into which models deliver satisfaction long after the initial excitement fades.

This HP 15 earns praise for smooth everyday performance at a sensible price. The 12GB RAM helps multitasking feel fluid, while the Full HD screen suits office work and study. Buyers appreciate the sturdy build and overall value. Battery life and heating divide opinion, which keeps expectations realistic. This laptop works best for basic productivity, online classes and daily tasks rather than extended unplugged use.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U
Display
15.6-inch FHD anti-glare
Memory
12GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.59kg

Reasons to buy

Smooth everyday performance

Good value pricing

Solid build quality

Reasons to avoid

Battery life feels short

No keyboard backlight

Heating complaints reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise performance and build. Mixed reviews mention weak battery life, heating and limited viewing angles.

Why choose this product?

A dependable, well-priced laptop for everyday tasks when value matters more than premium features.

This Vivobook stands out for strong performance in its segment. The Core i5 processor handles heavy multitasking and even 4K playback smoothly. Build quality and speed earn consistent praise. Battery life and audio quality attract criticism, and a few buyers report display issues. This laptop suits users who prioritise speed and productivity while remaining plugged in most of the day.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
Display
15.6-inch FHD
Memory
16GB RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.70kg

Reasons to buy

Strong performance for the price

Solid build quality

Handles demanding workloads well

Reasons to avoid

Battery drains quickly

Mixed display reliability

Speaker output feels weak

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise speed and value. Complaints include battery drain, audio weakness and occasional defective units.

Why choose this product?

A performance focused laptop that suits power users who work mostly near a power socket.

ASUS Gaming V16 blends productivity and gaming in a clean, understated design. The RTX 4050 brings solid gaming credentials, while the large 16-inch display boosts workspace comfort. Buyers appreciate the balance of power and pricing. Battery life and audio quality disappoint some users, and screen uniformity issues appear occasionally. This laptop suits users who game after work rather than all day.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core 7-240H
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB
Display
16-inch 144Hz
Memory
16GB RAM
Storage
512GB SSD

Reasons to buy

Strong GPU performance

Large immersive display

Good value for mixed use

Reasons to avoid

Battery life feels limited

Sound quality underwhelms

Screen bleeding reported by some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the value and performance. Mixed feedback highlights battery life, sound quality and display consistency.

Why choose this product?

A capable gaming laptop that also handles productivity without looking overly aggressive.

Primebook 2 Neo stands apart by offering an Android-based laptop experience. It feels quick, lightweight and surprisingly smooth for online learning and browsing. Battery life impresses, and setup stays simple. Storage starts small but remains expandable. This device suits students and casual users who live inside apps and cloud services rather than traditional desktop software.

Specifications

Processor
MediaTek Helio G99
Display
11.6-inch
Memory
6GB RAM
Storage
128GB expandable
OS
Android 15 (PrimeOS)

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and portable

Smooth everyday performance

Strong battery life

Reasons to avoid

Android app ecosystem limits software choice

Base storage feels low

Not ideal for desktop workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise speed, battery life and ease of use, especially for students and online learning.

Why choose this product?

A lightweight, affordable option for students who rely on apps, browsing and online classes.

HP OmniBook 5 earns strong praise for speed, battery life and portability. The Snapdragon processor delivers quiet, efficient performance, while the 2K OLED display looks crisp and vibrant. Lightweight design makes it travel friendly. Brightness and long-term screen reliability draw mixed feedback. This laptop suits professionals who value mobility, endurance and modern AI-ready performance.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X
Display
14-inch 2K OLED
Memory
16GB LPDDR5x
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.35kg

Reasons to buy

Excellent battery life

Sharp OLED display

Very lightweight design

Reasons to avoid

Brightness could be higher

Screen reliability mixed

Limited legacy app compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise speed, battery life and display clarity. Some mention brightness and screen reliability concerns.

Why choose this product?

A modern, efficient laptop that excels at mobility and long unplugged workdays.

This MacBook Air earns near universal praise for performance, efficiency and polish. The M4 chip handles demanding workloads smoothly while delivering excellent battery life. The display remains bright and sharp, and the design feels refined. Storage starts modest, though performance remains exceptional. This laptop suits professionals and students who want reliability, speed and all-day endurance in a slim form.

Specifications

Processor
Apple M4
Display
13-inch
Memory
16GB unified
Storage
256GB SSD
Battery Life
Up to 12 hours

Reasons to buy

Outstanding performance

Excellent battery life

Premium build and display

Reasons to avoid

Base storage feels limited

Expensive upgrades

Fewer ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise flawless performance, long battery life and smooth handling of demanding software.

Why choose this product?

A class-leading laptop for users who value performance, battery life and long-term reliability.

1. Why should buyer ratings influence your laptop choice

User ratings reveal long term reliability, battery behaviour and support quality, offering real world insight beyond specifications, which helps buyers avoid surprises after purchase and choose laptops that stay dependable.

2. Is performance more important than battery life

Performance suits power users handling heavy tasks. Battery life matters for mobility and travel. Daily routine decides which trade-off feels practical, especially for students and professionals working away from desks.

3. Should portability matter when choosing a top rated laptop

Lighter laptops improve daily comfort during travel and meetings. Heavier models often deliver stronger cooling and performance. Buyers should balance convenience against raw power needs carefully.

4. Does operating system preference affect long term satisfaction

Operating systems shape app compatibility, workflow and updates. Familiar platforms reduce friction, while new ecosystems offer efficiency gains. Comfort and software needs influence long term satisfaction more than novelty.

Top 3 features of the best rated laptops of 2025

Best rated laptops of 2025

Processor

RAM

Display

HP 15Intel Core i3-1315U12GB15.6-inch FHD
ASUS Vivobook 15Intel Core i5-13420H16GB15.6-inch FHD
ASUS Gaming V16Intel Core 7-240H16GB16-inch 144Hz
Primebook 2 NeoMediaTek Helio G996GB11.6-inch
HP OmniBook 5 OLEDSnapdragon X16GB14-inch 2K OLED
Apple MacBook Air 2025Apple M416GB13-inch

Best laptops for school students in India 2025 for assignments, daily study, online classes and exam prep

  • Do Amazon ratings accurately reflect laptop quality

    Amazon ratings capture long term usage experiences from real buyers. Patterns across reviews reveal reliability, performance consistency and common issues that rarely appear in launch day specifications.

  • Are highly rated budget laptops worth buying

    Yes, many budget laptops earn high ratings by delivering stable performance and value. They suit everyday tasks well, provided buyers accept limits around premium features and heavy workloads.

  • Why do some top rated laptops still have mixed reviews

    User expectations differ widely. Battery life, display quality or software compatibility affect satisfaction differently, which explains mixed opinions even among otherwise well regarded laptops.

  • Should students rely on user ratings before purchasing laptops

    Students benefit greatly from user feedback. Reviews highlight real battery life, online class performance and durability, helping avoid models that struggle with everyday academic workloads.

  • How often should laptop ratings influence upgrade decisions

    Ratings matter most during upgrades. They reflect real improvements or persistent issues across generations, helping buyers decide if newer models genuinely offer better value and experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

