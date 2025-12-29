These are the best rated laptops of 2025 according to users on Amazon
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 03:33 pm IST
Discover the best rated laptops of 2025 based on Amazon user reviews, highlighting models praised for performance, reliability and everyday usability by real buyers.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 7 240H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024, Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS View Details
|
₹94,990
|
|
|
Primebook 2 Neo 2025 (New Launch) | 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage (Upgradable Upto 512GB) | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS3.0) | in-Built AI | 11.6” Thin & Light Laptop | Type-C, USB, MicroSD Ports View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver View Details
|
₹94,990
|
|
