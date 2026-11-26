When I look at buying an Apple Watch, I usually start by deciding how much I am willing to spend and which features I actually need. The Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11 make for interesting options, as they cater to slightly different requirements. While the SE 3 brings essential smartwatch features along with cellular connectivity in the variants listed here, the Series 11 offers a more premium experience with its advanced health tracking and display capabilities.

Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11 offer different ways to upgrade your iPhone experience (Pexels) more less

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

For this list, I have picked four Apple Watch options under the ₹40,000 budget, covering different case sizes and finishes. You can choose between the 40mm and 44mm SE 3 Cellular models or the 42mm and 46mm Series 11 GPS variants, depending on your wrist size and preferences.

Comparing the four Apple Watch options

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Watch Case size Connectivity Best suited for Apple Watch SE 3 Midnight 40mm GPS + Cellular Smaller wrists and independent connectivity Apple Watch Series 11 Jet Black 42mm GPS Those who want advanced health features in a compact size Apple Watch Series 11 Rose Gold 46mm GPS Those who prefer a larger display and premium health tracking Apple Watch SE 3 Starlight 44mm GPS + Cellular Those who want a larger SE 3 with cellular connectivity

If you want an Apple Watch that does not feel too large on the wrist, this 40mm Apple Watch SE 3 is worth considering. It brings the essentials, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, temperature sensing and an always-on display, while the Cellular connectivity lets you stay connected without keeping your iPhone nearby. I would suggest this one to buyers who want a compact Apple Watch and can make use of its cellular features, rather than paying extra for a larger display.

Specifications - Display 40mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED - Processor Apple S10 chip - Connectivity GPS, 5G and LTE Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 - Health features Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, temperature sensing - Battery life Up to 18 hours - Water resistance 50 metres - Case Midnight aluminium - Strap Midnight Sport Band, S/M Reasons to Buy - Cellular connectivity allows calls and connectivity without carrying your iPhone nearby. - Compact 40mm case is suitable for smaller wrists. Reasons to Avoid - Does not include ECG or blood oxygen monitoring. - Battery life is still limited to around 18 hours.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

I could not verify enough reliable, product-specific Amazon reviews for this exact configuration. Check recent verified-purchase feedback for battery life, cellular reliability, comfort and everyday performance before buying.

Why choose this product?

Choose this version if you want a smaller Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. It covers everyday fitness, health and notification needs without the higher cost of the Series 11.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is the more feature-rich option in this list, and the 42mm version makes sense if you prefer a relatively compact watch. Compared with the SE 3, you get additional health sensors, including ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, along with a brighter display and a thinner case. I would consider this one over the SE 3 if those health features matter to you, but only if you find it below ₹40,000 during a sale or with an eligible bank offer.

Specifications - Display 42mm Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED - Processor Apple S10 chip - Connectivity GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth - Health features ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, temperature sensing, sleep tracking and sleep apnoea notifications - Battery life Up to 24 hours - Water resistance 50 metres - Case Jet Black aluminium - Strap Black Sport Band, S/M Reasons to Buy - Offers more advanced health sensors than the SE 3. - Brighter display and slimmer case design. Reasons to Avoid - GPS-only model does not offer independent cellular connectivity. - Regular retail pricing is above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 budget.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

I could not confirm reliable Amazon feedback for this exact colour and size combination. Check verified reviews for display quality, battery performance, health tracking accuracy and comfort before making a purchase.

Why choose this product?

This is the better choice if you want the Series 11's additional health features in a smaller case. However, I would only recommend it for this budget list when its selling price drops below ₹40,000.

If you prefer a larger smartwatch display, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 11 is the one I would look at in this list. It offers more screen area than the 42mm version, which can make notifications, workout information and app navigation easier to view. You also get the Series 11's advanced health tracking features, including ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. The larger case will not suit everyone, and its regular price is above ₹40,000, so I would wait for a substantial discount before considering it.

Specifications - Display 46mm Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED - Processor Apple S10 chip - Connectivity GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth - Health features ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, temperature sensing, sleep tracking and sleep apnoea notifications - Battery life Up to 24 hours - Water resistance 50 metres - Case Rose Gold aluminium - Strap Light Blush Sport Band, S/M Reasons to Buy - Larger display offers more screen space for notifications and apps. - Includes advanced health tracking features such as ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. Reasons to Avoid - Larger case may feel bulky on smaller wrists. - Regular retail price is considerably above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

I could not verify sufficient Amazon reviews for this exact 46mm Rose Gold configuration. Look for recent verified feedback on comfort, battery life, display visibility and the usefulness of its health features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model if a larger display is your priority and you want the Series 11's advanced health features. It makes sense for this list only if a sale brings it below ₹40,000.

Among the four options here, I would consider this Apple Watch SE 3 if you want a larger display without spending close to ₹40,000. It has the same core features as the 40mm SE 3, including the S10 chip, an always-on display, sleep tracking and temperature sensing, but the bigger case gives you more screen space. Cellular connectivity is another useful addition if you want to take calls or stay connected when your iPhone is not with you.

Specifications - Display 44mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED - Processor Apple S10 chip - Connectivity GPS, 5G and LTE Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 - Health features Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, temperature sensing - Battery life Up to 18 hours - Water resistance 50 metres - Case Starlight aluminium - Strap Starlight Sport Band, S/M Reasons to Buy - Larger display makes notifications and app navigation easier to view. - Cellular connectivity offers more independence from your iPhone. Reasons to Avoid - Does not include ECG or blood oxygen monitoring. - Battery life is limited to around 18 hours.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

I could not verify enough reliable Amazon reviews for this exact size and colour combination. Check recent verified-purchase feedback for cellular performance, battery life, comfort and the usefulness of its health features.

Why choose this product?

This is a sensible option if you want a larger Apple Watch with cellular connectivity but do not need the Series 11's advanced health sensors. It offers a good balance of features and price.

Factors to consider when buying an Apple Watch

Health tracking: The Series 11 offers ECG, blood oxygen monitoring and hypertension notifications, while the SE 3 covers essential heart rate and sleep tracking features.

GPS or Cellular: The SE 3 options here support cellular connectivity, allowing you to make calls and stay connected without carrying your iPhone.

Case size: Choose between 40mm, 42mm, 44mm and 46mm based on your wrist size, comfort and display preference.

Display quality: Both models have Always-On displays, but the Series 11 offers higher peak brightness and a more advanced LTPO3 display.

Battery and charging: The Series 11 offers up to 24 hours of normal use, compared with up to 18 hours on the SE 3. Both support fast charging

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FAQs Is Apple Watch SE 3 Cellular better than Apple Watch Series 11 GPS? The SE 3 offers independent cellular connectivity, while the Series 11 provides more advanced health tracking, a brighter display and longer battery life. The choice depends on your priorities

Does Apple Watch SE 3 support ECG monitoring? No. ECG monitoring is not available on the SE 3. You will need an Apple Watch Series 11 for ECG readings and additional heart health features

Can I make calls from Apple Watch Series 11 GPS without my iPhone? The GPS-only Series 11 requires a nearby iPhone or a supported Wi-Fi connection for connectivity. For independent cellular calling, you need a GPS + Cellular model

Should I buy a 40mm or 44mm Apple Watch SE 3? The 40mm model is better suited to smaller wrists, while the 44mm version offers more screen space. Both have the same core features and cellular connectivity

Is Apple Watch Series 11 worth choosing over SE 3 for health tracking? Yes, if you need features such as ECG, blood oxygen monitoring and hypertension notifications. The SE 3 covers everyday heart rate, sleep and activity tracking at a lower price

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority