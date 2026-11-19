Keeping the doors and windows shut may help limit outdoor pollution, but it does not necessarily mean the air inside your home is clean. Dust, cooking fumes, pet dander and other airborne particles can build up indoors too. An air purifier can help, provided its filtration system and cleaning capacity are suited to the room where you plan to use it. Smart models add another layer of convenience through features such as app controls, automatic modes and real-time air-quality monitoring. The choices here range from the Philips PureProtect 3200 and Xiaomi's Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 to Dyson's compact HushJet model, alongside options from Eureka Forbes and Honeywell. Here is what each brings to the table and what you need to check before buying one.

Air Purifiers (Xiaomi)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The Philips AC3220/60 is designed for homes that need more than a small-room purifier. Its dual-fan design delivers a 520 m³/h clean air delivery rate (CADR), while the three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and activated carbon. It also connects to the Philips Air+ app, allowing users to monitor indoor air quality and control the purifier remotely.

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Specifications - CADR 520 m³/h - Room coverage Up to 62 m² - Filtration Pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon - Particle filtration 99.97% at 0.003 microns - Power 36 W - Noise level 15 dB minimum, 47.5 dB maximum - Connectivity Philips Air+ app, Alexa and Google Assistant support Reasons to Buy - High CADR makes it suitable for larger rooms and open living spaces. - App control and automatic modes reduce the need for constant manual adjustments. - The colour AQI ring and numerical readings make indoor air quality easier to track. Reasons to Avoid - Its higher purification capacity may be unnecessary for a compact bedroom. - At 6.2kg, it is not the lightest option to move between rooms. - The larger dual-fan design needs a suitable spot with enough clearance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the purifier for removing dust and smoke, including in rooms where the AQI is above 400. They also appreciate its quiet operation, LED lighting, multiple modes and app connectivity. Feedback provided for this listing is largely positive, particularly around ease of use and purification.

Why we picked it

The Philips AC3220/60 stands out for its 520 m³/h CADR and dual-fan design. It is worth considering if you need a connected purifier for a larger living room and want air-quality readings alongside remote control.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 puts considerable emphasis on monitoring as well as filtration. Its five-layer system includes a high-efficiency filter, UV-C sterilisation, negative ions and activated carbon, while five sensors track PM1, dust, PM2.5, temperature and humidity. Xiaomi also offers app control through the Xiaomi Home app. Its particle CADR is 443 m³/h, with an effective coverage area of 312-538 sq. ft.

Specifications - Particle CADR 443 m³/h - Formaldehyde CADR 218 m³/h - Effective coverage area 312-538 sq. ft. - Room size Up to 940 sq. ft. at 2 ACPH - Filtration 5-layer filtration - Sensors PM1, dust, PM2.5, temperature and humidity - Connectivity Xiaomi Home app Reasons to Buy - Five-sensor monitoring provides more information than a basic PM2.5 indicator. - App connectivity allows users to monitor and control the purifier remotely. - The formaldehyde CADR and activated carbon layer add a focus on indoor odours and gases. Reasons to Avoid - The advertised 940 sq. ft. room size is based on two air changes per hour, so it should not be directly compared with coverage figures using a different standard. - The connected features are most useful when paired with the Xiaomi Home app. - Its five-layer filtration system makes replacement-filter availability and cost worth checking before purchase.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customer feedback is divided on the purifier's effectiveness. Some buyers describe it as highly effective and quiet, while others report poor performance and noise. Opinions also vary on dust filtration, sensor readings, fan speed, connectivity and how quickly it improves air quality.

Why we picked it

The Mijia's five-sensor monitoring system is its main attraction. Buyers who want to keep an eye on PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity, rather than relying on a single air-quality reading, may find it particularly useful.

Dyson takes a different approach with the HushJet Purifier Compact. Instead of a conventional tower-style design, it uses a star-shaped nozzle to project purified air while reducing airflow noise. Its electrostatic filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while an activated carbon filter addresses odours and gases. The purifier also connects to the MyDyson app for remote monitoring and control.

Specifications - Model HJ10 - Filtration 360° electrostatic filter and 360° activated carbon filter - Particle capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns - Room coverage Up to 1076 sq. ft. at 1 ACH - Noise level 24 dB in Sleep mode, 41 dB at maximum purification - Filter life Up to 5 years - Connectivity MyDyson app, compatible voice services - Dimensions 230 x 230 x 470mm - Weight 3.15kg Reasons to Buy - Compact dimensions make it easier to place beside furniture or on a desk. - The long stated filter life can reduce the frequency of replacement. - App control, automatic sensing and voice-service compatibility offer convenient operation. Reasons to Avoid - Its premium positioning makes it a more expensive purchase than several conventional air purifiers. - The stated coverage of up to 1076 sq. ft. is based on 1 ACH, so buyers should check the cleaning rate they need for their room.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers describe the HushJet as a well-built and effective purifier, with some specifically appreciating its performance in larger rooms. Quiet operation is another recurring positive. The customer feedback provided for this listing is favourable, although it offers limited detail on connectivity and long-term filter costs.

Why we picked it

The HushJet combines a compact footprint with a long-lasting electrostatic filter and Dyson's quieter air-projection design. It is worth considering if space, low operating noise and app-based monitoring matter more than getting a conventional budget purifier.

The Eureka Forbes 355 is engineered to handle expansive spaces, offering a high-capacity Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 355m³/h that effectively services areas up to 480 square feet. It relies on a robust four-step purification process featuring a standard pre-filter, an activated carbon layer, a True HEPA H13 filter, and integrated plasma technology. For enhanced user control, the device includes 12 distinct fan speeds, a real-time PM2.5 monitor and specialised Auto and Sleep functions.

Specifications Model Number GAPDF400Z10000 Airflow Capacity (CADR) 355m³/h Maximum Reach Up to 480 sq. ft. Purification Setup 4-stage mechanism (Pre-filter, Activated Carbon, True HEPA H13, Plasma) Filtration Efficiency Captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.1 microns Fan Controls 12 distinct speed levels Notable Functions PM2.5 digital readout, adaptive Auto Mode, and Sleep Mode Reasons to Buy The impressive airflow and room capacity make it an excellent fit for large living rooms or open-concept spaces. A built-in PM2.5 screen provides continuous visibility into current indoor particulate levels. The automated setting dynamically shifts fan speeds in response to real-time changes in air quality. Reasons to Avoid The high airflow and broad coverage are likely excessive for a compact bedroom. Routine maintenance and mandatory filter replacements will drive up the total cost of ownership over time. Buyers should carefully review the standard one-year warranty terms prior to purchase to understand what is covered.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon shoppers generally commend the unit's core purification capabilities, though feedback regarding its acoustic levels, overall build, and price-to-performance ratio leans average. Notably, several users have expressed dissatisfaction with the reliability of the built-in air quality indicator, making it a specific detail to weigh before buying.

Why we picked it

This specific Eureka Forbes model stands out as a strong candidate for wide-open living areas and master bedrooms, driven by its 355m³/h CADR and 480 sq. ft. reach. The addition of intelligent monitoring tools, such as the digital particulate display and adaptive Auto Mode, significantly boosts its everyday practicality.

The Honeywell Air Touch V4 combines a five-stage filtration system with UV LED and ioniser technology. Its filtration setup includes an antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA, Silver Ion layer, cold catalyst and activated carbon. A real-time PM2.5 indicator provides a quick reading of indoor air quality, while the included remote control, sleep mode and timer add convenience.

Specifications - CADR Up to 350 m³/h - Room coverage Up to 543 sq. ft. / 50 sq. m - Filtration 5-stage - Filter components Anti-bacterial, H13 HEPA, Silver Ion, cold catalyst and activated carbon - Additional features UV LED and ioniser - Noise level 34.4 dB/A at low speed - Fan speeds 3 - Timer 1-12 hours - Power consumption 40W - Filter life Up to 9000 hours or 1 year - Warranty 2 years Reasons to Buy - The combination of H13 HEPA and activated carbon addresses both airborne particles and some odours. - A remote control and timer make it convenient to operate without using a smartphone. - Its stated coverage suits larger bedrooms and medium-sized living spaces. Reasons to Avoid - The three-speed setup offers fewer fan-speed adjustments than some connected alternatives. - The filter is rated for up to 9000 hours or one year, so replacement costs should be factored into ownership.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the purifier's overall quality and sleek design, while opinions on its effectiveness, value and noise levels are more varied. Some buyers say it cleans the air well, but others are less convinced by its performance and the accuracy of its colour-coded air-quality indicator.

Why we picked it

The Air Touch V4 offers a useful mix of five-stage filtration, a PM2.5 display and remote control without making app connectivity central to the experience. It suits buyers who prefer straightforward controls and a dedicated purifier for a larger room.

Top 3 features of the best smart air purifiers

Air purifier Room coverage / CADR Filtration Smart features Philips AC3220/60 520 m³/h CADR HEPA and Active Carbon Air+ app, AQI monitoring Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 443 m³/h particle CADR 5-layer filtration 5 sensors, Xiaomi Home app Dyson HushJet HJ10 Up to 1076 sq. ft. at 1 ACH Electrostatic and activated carbon MyDyson app, auto sensing Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 Up to 480 sq. ft. Smart 355 variant has 4-stage filtration PM2.5 digital readout, adaptive Auto Mode and Sleep Mode Honeywell Air Touch V4 Up to 543 sq. ft. 5-stage filtration PM2.5 indicator, remote control

Factors to consider when buying a smart air purifier

Room coverage and CADR: Match the purifier's CADR to the room where you plan to use it. A higher CADR generally means more air can be cleaned in an hour, but check the testing standard behind the coverage claim.

Filtration system: Look for a HEPA filter to capture fine airborne particles. An activated carbon layer can also help with cooking smells and certain gases. Check the exact filter configuration rather than relying only on the number of filtration stages.

Smart connectivity and sensors: App control, automatic modes and real-time PM2.5 monitoring can make a purifier easier to manage. Check whether it works with your preferred smartphone and smart-home platform.

Filter replacement and running costs: Filters need periodic replacement, and the price can vary considerably between brands. Check the recommended replacement interval and availability of genuine filters before buying.

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FAQs Do smart air purifiers work better than regular air purifiers? Not necessarily. Smart features make it easier to monitor air quality, schedule operation and adjust settings remotely. Actual purification depends more on the filter system, CADR and room size.

What is CADR in an air purifier? CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It measures how much filtered air an air purifier delivers over a given period. A higher CADR generally indicates faster air cleaning.

Are HEPA filters important in an air purifier? Yes. HEPA filters are designed to capture fine airborne particles, including dust, pollen and other allergens. Check the stated filtration efficiency and particle size supported by the manufacturer.

How often should I replace an air purifier filter? It depends on the model, filter type, pollution levels and daily usage. Follow the manufacturer's replacement guidance and check the filter-life indicator, if available.

Can I leave an air purifier running throughout the day? Many air purifiers are designed for extended operation. Check the manufacturer's instructions, keep the air inlets and outlets clear, and replace filters as recommended.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.