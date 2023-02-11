'AI Love...': Indians most likely to use ChatGPT for Valentine's Day letters, finds report

This Valentine’s Day, people may face a new predicament of having to distinguish between love letters written by a human and a machine as per the findings of a report by McAfee. The antivirus software company surveyed 5,000 people from nine countries, including India, according to a Mint report. The report stated that Indians - 62 per cent - were the highest out of all countries most likely to turn to artificial intelligence to express their feelings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Indians also reportedly fell for ChatGPT's ‘love’, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by San Francisco-based AI research company OpenAI. The study titled ‘Modern Love’ found that 78 per cent of Indians surveyed could not understand the difference between human-written love letters and ChatGPT-generated ones. Notably, 73 per cent respondents from India used AI to boost their profiles in online dating sites.

While lack of confidence topped the reasons why people resorted to AI to pen their love letters (59 per cent), a dearth of time and inspiration (32 per cent and 26 per cent respectively) were the other factors. 14 per cent of the people surveyed believed that the chances of being caught are minimal, hence AI was an easy solution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, 57% of the people in the sample said they would take offence if they received an ‘artificial’ love letter.

The study undertaken to analyse the impact of AI on love and relationships also highlights the dangers of tools such as ChatGPT, as 76 percent of Indians admitted to being catfished or knowing someone who has. A vast majority of Indians part of the survey (89 per cent) have communicated directly with strangers online, compared to 66 per cent globally. The most common platforms used by a stranger to contact Indian adults are Instagram (64 per cent), WhatsApp (59 per cent) and Facebook (51 per cent).

McAfee chief technology officer Steve Grobman urged users to remain vigilant in online activity and use security solutions to protect privacy and avoid malicious links shared by fraudsters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON