Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

technology
Published on Mar 09, 2023 07:42 AM IST

Hundreds of Instagram users have reported issues with server connection, according to Downdetector.

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Instagram services were down for thousands of users on Thursday morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage graph on downdetector showed a spike in reports around 7am. While over 50% of the reported outage were regarding server connection, 20% were about login issue.

