Intex 1.5-ton inverter split AC review: Reliable summer cooling without the premium price

Intex 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC review: The Indian AC market is crowded with familiar names, but rising prices have also opened the door for brands looking to offer more value without stretching budgets. Intex is one such player, and its new SRAC183i 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC arrives at a time when cooling performance, energy efficiency and long-term reliability matter more than ever. Priced at Rs. 35,490, it packs features that buyers now expect in this segment, including a 7-in-1 convertible mode, four-way air swing, a seven-stage filtration system with a PM 2.5 filter, and a copper condenser with anti-corrosion protection.

Intex 1.5-ton inverter split AC (model SRAC183i) is priced at Rs. 35,490 in India. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

On paper, the package looks competitive, especially for users seeking an inverter AC without paying a premium. But specifications only tell part of the story. The bigger question is whether the Intex 1.5 ton inverter AC can handle Delhi’s relentless summer heat, deliver consistent cooling, and justify its place in a market dominated by established brands. After spending several weeks with the AC during peak summer conditions, here is how it performed in real-world usage, whether its cooling lives up to expectations, and where it makes compromises to achieve its competitive price. Here's my in-depth review.

Intex SRAC183i 1.5 Ton Inverter AC: Installation

For installation, my experience with the Intex SRAC183i was hassle-free. A day after the AC was delivered, I received a call from the service team, and the installation was completed the following day without any delays. The package includes a 20-foot copper pipe, which should be sufficient for most home setups, along with the key installation accessories required to get the unit running.

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The only items I had to arrange separately were the outdoor unit mounting brackets, a drain pipe, and a few screws - things that are commonly excluded from AC packages. Overall, the process was straightforward, and the service team handled the installation efficiently. While service quality can differ depending on your city and technician availability, my experience was smooth from delivery to setup.

Intex SRAC183i 1.5 Ton Inverter AC Review: A Closer Look at the Design and Controls

The Intex 1.5-ton inverter split AC comes with a concealed temperature display.

Intex has played it safe with the SRAC183i's design, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. The indoor unit looks clean, understated and easy to live with. There are no glossy strips, oversized branding elements or design gimmicks competing for attention. Once mounted on the wall, it quietly blends into the room rather than becoming the centrepiece of it.

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{{^usCountry}} The plastic quality is better than I expected from an AC in this price range. The body feels well put together, and throughout testing, I did not come across any unusual vibrations or loose panel noises, even when the fan speed was pushed to its maximum setting. While the unit is not particularly slim, it doesn’t look oversized and maintains a fairly balanced profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plastic quality is better than I expected from an AC in this price range. The body feels well put together, and throughout testing, I did not come across any unusual vibrations or loose panel noises, even when the fan speed was pushed to its maximum setting. While the unit is not particularly slim, it doesn’t look oversized and maintains a fairly balanced profile. {{/usCountry}}

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One detail that elevates the overall look is the concealed temperature display. With the AC switched off, the front panel appears completely plain. Turn it on, and the temperature reading softly appears through the fascia. It is a small touch, but one that gives the unit a more polished appearance than many competing models in the segment.

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Airflow is another area where Intex has avoided taking shortcuts. The SRAC183i comes with automatic four-way swing functionality, meaning both horizontal and vertical louvres can move on their own. In practical use, this helps distribute cool air more evenly across the room instead of concentrating it in one direction. It is a feature often missing from budget-focused models, making its inclusion here genuinely useful rather than just another specification on paper.

Outdoor unit.

The outdoor unit also leaves a positive first impression. It feels substantial, with a sturdy metal enclosure that appears capable of handling years of exposure to Delhi’s brutal summer heat, dust and monsoon conditions.

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As for the remote, it keeps things straightforward. The layout is easy to understand, and most users will feel comfortable navigating the controls within minutes. Alongside the usual cooling, sleep, turbo and timer functions, Intex has also included a dedicated Self-Clean option. I found this particularly useful because it helps dry moisture left behind on the indoor coils after operation, reducing the chances of unpleasant smells developing over time.

The 7-in-1 convertible mode is another feature I ended up using frequently. On days when full cooling wasn't necessary, lowering the cooling capacity helped keep energy consumption in check without affecting comfort.

AC remote.

My only real complaint concerns the remote's build quality. The buttons work well, but the plastic shell feels less refined than the AC itself. The battery cover on my unit never sat perfectly flush, which doesn't inspire much confidence about its durability over the long run. Thankfully, in day-to-day use, the remote remains responsive and gets the job done without fuss.

Intex 1.5 Ton Inverter AC Review: Cooling Performance and Durability

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If there's one thing that can quickly expose an AC's weaknesses, it's a Delhi summer. Over the last few weeks, temperatures outside regularly crossed 40 degrees Celsius and often climbed closer to 45 degrees. I tested the Intex SRAC183i in a master bedroom of around 170 sq. ft., and those conditions gave me a clear picture of what this AC is capable of.

What stood out during my time with the unit was that it doesn't chase cooling numbers for the sake of it. Many air conditioners try to impress by throwing a strong blast of cold air the moment you switch them on. The Intex takes a different route. It cools the room progressively, but once it settles in, the experience feels far more balanced.

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For most of my testing, I kept the temperature between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. Within five to six minutes, the room would begin feeling noticeably cooler. More importantly, the cooling didn't feel concentrated around the bed or directly below the indoor unit. Whether I was sitting at my work desk or moving around the room, the temperature felt largely consistent.

Even during peak afternoon hours, when the heat outside was unforgiving, keeping the AC at 24 degrees Celsius was enough. I never felt the need to push it to lower settings. The inverter compressor continuously adjusts its output in the background, and that behaviour becomes evident after longer use. Instead of frequent temperature swings, the room remains stable for extended periods.

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Turbo Mode is available for days when you walk into a room that's been baking in the sun. It drops the temperature faster by running the compressor and fan at full capacity. I used it occasionally, but for daily use, the standard cooling mode was more than sufficient.

Air circulation is another area where the AC performs well. The 4-way swing ensures that cool air reaches every corner of the room, and throughout my testing, I never encountered warm spots that often develop in larger bedrooms. The indoor unit also remains reasonably quiet, which is something you appreciate most at night.

The surprise package, however, was the filtration system. I'll admit I didn't expect much from the seven-stage filter setup. But after several weeks of use, the room consistently felt less dusty than usual. On a few occasions, I even checked indoor air quality readings through my air purifier and noticed that the AQI remained comfortably below 100 without the purifier running. It won't replace a dedicated air purifier, but it does contribute to making the room feel cleaner and easier to spend long hours in, especially during dusty summer evenings.

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One area where the Intex SRAC183i AC feels slightly behind the curve is smart connectivity. In a market where even mid-range air conditioners now offer Wi-Fi support, app-based controls, and compatibility with voice assistants, this AC sticks to the basics. There’s no companion app or smart home integration here - everything is handled through the bundled remote. Personally, I didn’t find this to be a deal-breaker since day-to-day operation remains straightforward, but buyers looking to control their AC remotely may see it as a missed opportunity.

On the durability front, Intex has made some practical choices. The AC uses a 100% copper condenser coil, which remains the preferred option for long-term reliability. Copper dissipates heat more efficiently than aluminium, withstands higher pressure, and is generally easier to repair if issues arise over time.

The company has also added an anti-corrosion Blue Fin coating to the coils. This extra layer helps protect against moisture, dust, pollution, and salt-laden air: factors that often accelerate wear and tear. For users living in coastal cities or areas with high pollution levels, this protection could prove valuable in maintaining performance over the years.

The bigger compromise lies in energy efficiency. While the inverter compressor helps optimise power consumption by adjusting cooling output as needed, the AC carries a 3-star energy rating. In practical terms, it will consume more electricity over time than a comparable 4-star or 5-star inverter model.

That makes usage patterns an important consideration. If you're planning to use the AC mainly during summer nights or for a few hours each day, the lower purchase price works in its favour. However, if it is intended for a home office or a room where cooling is required for long stretches daily, the savings at the time of purchase could gradually be offset by higher electricity bills over the next few years.

Final Verdict

The Intex SRAC183i 1.5 Ton Inverter AC is a sensible option for buyers who want reliable cooling without stretching their budget. Priced at Rs. 35,490, it gets the fundamentals right with consistent cooling, effective air circulation, a clean design, 4-way swing, a useful 7-in-1 convertible mode, and a copper condenser backed by anti-corrosion protection. The filtration system is a bonus, especially in cities that regularly battle dust and poor air quality.

However, it is not without compromises. The absence of Wi-Fi connectivity and smart controls feels noticeable in 2026, while the 3-star energy rating means it won't be the most economical AC for heavy, all-day usage.

That said, if your priority is dependable cooling, practical features, and long-term durability at a competitive price, the SRAC183i makes a strong case for itself. Buyers seeking smart-home integration or higher energy efficiency may find better alternatives elsewhere, but for most households, this Intex AC delivers solid value for money.

Specifications Ton 1.5 ΤΟΝ Cooling Capacity 5100 W BEE Star Rating 3 STAR Power Requirement AC 230 V, 50 Hz Condenser Coil 100% Copper Self-Clean Yes Auto Swing (2 Way) Yes Convertible Mode 7-in-1 Convertible IDU Size 920 mm ODU Size 20-inch Product Dimensions (L x W x H) IDU 920 x 315 x 235 mm Product Dimensions (L x W x H) ODU 835 x 297 x 560 mm BLDC IDU Yes BLDC ODU Yes Indoor Air Flow 1050 m³/h Cooling Capacity (Half/Full/Max) 2550/5100/5355 Applicable for Room Size (sqft) 120 to 150 Reasons to Buy Consistent cooling Good air circulation Useful filtration system Competitive pricing Copper condenser Clean design Reasons to Avoid No Wi-Fi support Average remote quality 3-star efficiency Higher power consumption No app controls