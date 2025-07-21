iOS 26 public beta is expected to roll out this week: Here’s what we know

Apple has released 3 iOS 26 beta programs for developers, and now it is expected to go public this week. Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported that the iOS 26 public beta could roll out as soon as this week. However, we do not have an exact date as of now. With the public beta program, iPhone users will be able to test and experience all the iOS 26 features, which are slated to come in September. However, reports suggest that Apple’s upcoming public release is running slightly behind schedule in comparison to last year. Therefore, iPhone users are more curious about what iOS 26 has in store and how it will enhance day-to-day usage. Apple is finally bringing the first iOS 26 public beta this week. (Apple)

iOS 26 public beta release date

The iOS 26 public beta phases will likely start to roll out from this week, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While Apple has not revealed any release date, rumours suggest on or around July 23. This date aligns with Apple’s announced timeline for July; however, as per last year’s public beta release, the company is running slightly off schedule. Gurman said, “Given that iOS 26 is such a significant design overhaul, it makes sense that Apple would want to take a little extra time to get things right.” Last year, the first public beta release of iOS 18 took place on July 15; this year, it's a week late.

Alongside the iOS 26 public beta, Apple will also roll out the public beta of iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and HomePodOS 26. iPhone users who want to test or get early access to the new iOS update can install the beta version for free. However, it should be noted that the stable iOS 26 update will be rolled out with the iPhone 17 series launch, and later to older generation iPhones in September.

As we wait for the public beta, Apple is also expected to release iOS 26 beta 4 today, July 21. This new update will be rolled out to developers with new features and improvements. Therefore, developers may want to keep an eye on the latest Apple update to test the upcoming features before the public release.