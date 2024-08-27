iPhone 16 launch is just a few days away, but don’t upgrade unless you really want this..

Apple’s iPhone 16 series launch event—Glowtime—is all set for September 9. This means the new iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the standard iPhone 16 models are just days away from landing in consumers' hands. However, as things stand, this is expected to be a minor upgrade compared to last year's iPhone 15 series, and it might not be worth upgrading to the latest iPhone 16 models. But, there is one key feature that might entice you to upgrade: Apple Intelligence AI. iPhone 16 may not be the ideal upgrade for some iPhone users.(Image By: Sam Kohl/@iupdate)

Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ event set for September 9: Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods 4, and everything you can expect

iPhone 15 Vanilla Models Won’t Get Apple Intelligence, Leaving iPhone 16 As The Only Choice for Apple’s New AI Tech After Launch

When the iPhone 16 series launches, Apple will likely discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro, which is currently the only model that supports Apple Intelligence. Moreover, Apple Intelligence won’t be available for standard iPhone 15 models, leaving those users out in the cold. Therefore, upgrading to the iPhone 16 series will be the only option if you want to experience Apple’s new AI technology.

Having said that, all iPhone 16 models, including the standard versions, are expected to feature the new Apple Intelligence AI, thanks to the new A18 chipsets—so you don’t necessarily have to spend a fortune on the iPhone 16 Pro models to access these new features.

Also Read: Replying to emails just got easier for these Gmail users, thanks to ‘quick reply’

Upgrading to iPhone 16 Pro May Not Make Sense for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Owners Unless…

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 Pro models will get Apple Intelligence features, which means upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro may not be necessary, especially since the iPhone 16 Pro will likely feature a similar design, with only a size increase from 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays to 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays.

However, there are two features that may attract current iPhone 15 Pro owners: the purported Capture Button and the 5X telephoto tetraprism lens. The Capture Button might simulate the feel of a real SLR or mirrorless camera—appealing to mobile photographers. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro missed out on the 5X tetraprism lens, which is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so having the 5X lens available across all iPhone 16 Pro models may be enticing for them.

Also Read: “Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns’ in Reddit post

iPhone 15 Pro Is Going to Be the Last ‘Smallish’ Pro Phone, So Get One While Stocks Last

If you love smaller phones but want the latest hardware, the iPhone 15 Pro remains a great choice. You get a lot of phone for a device that is just 6.1 inches in 2024, and with the iPhone 16 Pro potentially increasing to a 6.3-inch display, buying the iPhone 15 Pro could be a good idea—especially if you can find a good deal in offline markets. In fact, Apple recently dropped prices in the Indian market, and that has made the iPhone 15 Pro cheaper by around ₹5,000.