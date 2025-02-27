iPhone 16e sale begins soon: 5 key details you shouldn't miss

The iPhone 16e was launched earlier this month. And now, finally, on February 28, the device will go on sale in India, retailing at ₹59,900. The device is certainly interesting, with multiple trade-offs and many flagship features, including Apple Intelligence, so you might be curious about the device and what it offers. Here, let us tell you the top highlights of the iPhone 16e before you push that buy button. iPhone 16e made a surprise debut as the tech enthusiasts were waiting for iPhone SE 4 launch.(Apple)

It has a single but capable camera

Yes, there is no ultra-wide and no telephoto lens, which is inexcusable for a ₹60,000 phone. However, the iPhone 16e does feature Fusion Camera technology, also seen in phones like the iPhone 16. This allows for optical-quality zoom shots at around a 2x focal length.

This certainly minimises the need for a telephoto lens. But, of course, you will miss out on the ultra-wide if you rely on that. That being said, it is a 48MP shooter, similar to the iPhone 16, meaning you can expect reliable performance.

It also offers great video capabilities, including the ability to shoot 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video.

However, it is missing certain important features, like Cinematic Mode.

No Dynamic Island—back to the tried-and-tested notch

Like the rest of the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e does not feature Dynamic Island and instead reverts to the notch seen in models since the iPhone X, including the iPhone 13 and 14.

Apple has likely done this to differentiate the model from its premium offerings and possibly to keep the bill of materials down.

So, while Face ID is present, you won't be able to enjoy the Dynamic Island animations.

The overall design is reminiscent of the iPhone 13 and 14

If you removed a camera from the iPhone 13 or 14, you’d get the iPhone 16e—it’s nearly identical, featuring the same 6.1-inch display, aluminium flat sides, and a flat back and front.

This is great for those who enjoy the flat-sided design that iPhones have had since the iPhone 12 series. However, some may prefer curved sides for better comfort.

The processor is the same as the iPhone 16

If you want sheer power from your smartphone, the iPhone 16e is a great option, as it shares the Apple A18 chipset with the iPhone 16. It’s a 3nm chipset made by TSMC.

While Apple hasn’t revealed the exact RAM capacity, reports suggest that it comes with 8GB of RAM. This is significant because it means the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence, making it the most affordable way to experience Apple’s AI features on an iPhone.

How to get the best price for the iPhone 16e?

The base model of the iPhone 16e is retailing for ₹59,900 on both Apple’s website and platforms like Amazon.

To get the best deal, it’s advisable to combine card offers. For instance, on Amazon, selected cards offer a ₹4,000 discount, bringing the net effective price down to ₹55,900.