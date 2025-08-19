iPhone 17 launch: Apple to sell ‘Made in India’ models in the US from day one

Apple will manufacture all four iPhone 17 series models in India for the first time, including the two Pro variants, ahead of their September launch. Bloomberg reports that the move marks a significant milestone in Apple’s ongoing strategy to reduce reliance on China for US-bound shipments. Apple will produce all iPhone 17 models in India ahead of launch, reducing reliance on China.(Bloomberg)

The company now operates five iPhone factories in India, two of which opened recently, as part of a large-scale production shift aimed at meeting most US demand directly from India. The transition is driven by tariff risks and geopolitical tensions, with Apple expecting a $1.1 billion hit from trade duties in the current quarter.

Tata Group as key Apple partner

Indian conglomerate Tata Group is set to play a central role in this expansion, with its facilities projected to handle nearly half of India’s iPhone production within two years. Tata’s Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu and Foxconn’s new hub near Bangalore airport are already contributing significantly to the output.

Exports from India have surged as a result of this shift. Between April and July, iPhone shipments from the country touched $7.5 billion, almost half of the $17 billion exported in the entire previous financial year. These figures, based on factory gate prices, underline the pace of Apple’s growing reliance on India.

Apple assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India in the 12 months ending March 2025, which now accounts for 20% of global iPhone production. The pivot was initially triggered by Covid lockdowns in China and has been reinforced by the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

While the Trump administration has largely exempted iPhones from sectoral tariffs, Apple still faces risks from individual country levies. The company’s shift to India reflects a long-term recalibration of its supply chain to mitigate such pressures and secure stable production for its largest market.