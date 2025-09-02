iPhone 17 launch date out, price in India to start at…

Apple has officially set the iPhone 17 India launch date for 9 September 2025, when it will unveil its latest flagship smartphones at the “Awe Dropping” event. The lineup will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new variant called the iPhone 17 Air. Pre-orders are expected to begin on 12 September, with sales commencing on 19 September. Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series in India on 9 September, with prices likely starting at Rs. 79,990.(Bloomberg)

According to industry estimates, the iPhone 17 price in India will start at around Rs. 79,990 for the base model. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs. 1,24,990, while the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max could reach as high as Rs. 1,64,990, making it one of the most expensive iPhones yet. The iPhone 17 Air, replacing the discontinued Plus line, is tipped to launch at approximately Rs. 99,990.

Expected features in the iPhone 17 series

iPhone 17 range is set to debut with slimmer designs, iOS 26 and Apple’s latest A19 chipset for faster performance and better efficiency. Reports indicate that all models will feature 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED panel and a single 48MP camera, making it a more affordable option within the premium lineup.

The higher price points highlight Apple’s continued premium positioning in India. With the iPhone 17 series expected to carry significant design and hardware upgrades, buyers will be watching closely to see whether the improvements justify the steep costs.

Pros and Cons of iPhone 17 series (based on leaks and reports)

Pros: Slimmer design with refreshed look, A19 chipset promising better performance, 120Hz ProMotion OLED across all models, New iPhone 17 Air variant positioned below Pro models

Cons: Prices are significantly higher across the lineup, the Pro Max variant expected to cross Rs. 1.6 lakh, the iPhone 17 Air may cut corners with only a single rear camera. Incremental updates could feel underwhelming for upgraders