iPhone 17 launch in 1 hour: How and where to watch Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ event livestream

Apple is preparing to take the spotlight once again as it sets the stage for its much-anticipated “Awe Dropping” 2025 event. The annual showcase, which has become one of the most closely watched moments in the tech calendar, will see the unveiling of the iPhone 17 series along with several other products and updates. Here’s how you can watch Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event live, where the company is set to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup and more.(Apple)

iPhone 17 Series Launch: What to Expect

The event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. IST, and will be streamed live globally. Interested viewers and Apple fans can tune in live from 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) via Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or the company’s official YouTube channel. This year’s edition carries added significance as reports suggest Apple is preparing to refresh the iPhone lineup with design changes and a new device category.

What Apple plans to unveil

Apple is expected to release four new models of the upcoming iPhone series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Among these, the iPhone 17 Air is generating the most attention. Rumoured to be Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet at just 5.5mm thick, the Air could replace the Plus models, which were introduced in 2022.

The base iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 24MP front camera. It is also reported to come in new colour options, including purple and green. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro may adopt a new design with a horizontal camera bar and a lighter aluminium frame, while storage could start at 256GB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have a larger battery, which could offer longer usage times thanks to its slightly thicker design.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce its latest Apple Watch series and upgrades to the AirPods Pro lineup. The company may also showcase a new “TechWoven” case collection to replace the FineWoven series, potentially featuring detachable straps.