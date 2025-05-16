iPhone 17 Pro production in India to get a push despite Trump’s zing: Report

The tariff war between the US and China had a major impact on the market, especially on US-based tech companies. Apple is one such tech giant that was affected the most, with a huge percentage of its iPhones being built in China. Now, with growing tensions, Apple is reportedly fast-tracking iPhone manufacturing in India and heavily investing in the country. However, Apple’s enthusiasm for manufacturing in India comes as a blow to US President Donald Trump. Despite Trump’s concern, Apple is planning to scale iPhone 17 Pro production in India for the models to be sold to US customers, a new report by Moneycontrol reveals. Know more about Apple’s upcoming plans and what Trump said in a recent exchange with Apple CEO Tim Cook. US President Donald Trump is not happy with Apple building iPhones in India.(X/@asherdipps)

iPhone 17 Pro production fast-tracked in India.

Apple is reportedly increasing the iPhone 17 series production in India to meet this year’s US demand. A Moneycontrol report highlighted that the US market tends to buy more Pro models than the standard models. Furthermore, the Indian market is also drastically shifting to Pro models. Therefore, Apple is focusing on building greater units of iPhone 17 Pro models in India. While Apple is increasingly investing in India for iPhone manufacturing and production, Donald Trump is unhappy with the move.

In Trump’s recent visit to Doha, he expressed a brief conversation with Tim Cook. During the press briefing, the US President said, “We are not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves.” Despite the disapproval, Apple will be building iPhone 17 Pro models in India. Reportedly, Foxconn has already started the trial production for the iPhone 17 series in India with Tata Electronics.

Notably, Apple is just getting started with iPhone production in India. It is speculated that the tech giant will be building a huge percentage of iPhones which are to be sold in the US will be built in India by 2026. Furthermore, the company is also planning to increase local manufacturing due to rising U.S. tariffs. Reports also suggest that Apple is considering a price for the iPhone 17 series as well. Therefore, we can say that Apple is going through a major shift internally, as well as due to the growing tariff concerns in the US.