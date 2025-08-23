iPhone 17 series could be Apple’s make-or-break moment with 3 big challenges

August is coming to an end, and that means September is on the heels when the iPhone 17 series is expected to launch. We feel that the iPhone 17 series could represent a big moment for Apple because this year Apple could make it or break it, and there are three reasons why. All of them have to do with maintaining Apple's position in the AI market, maintaining its lead in cameras, and coming to a conclusion about certain monikers. Here are the details. iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

1. Apple is still lagging behind in terms of Artificial Intelligence

Apple did release Apple Intelligence for the iPhone 16 models last year, and since then, the company has rolled out incremental updates for the same. However, mainline features like the revamped Siri are still missing. On the other side of things, Android manufacturers are consistently pumping out new AI features. Google, with the Google Pixel 10 series, launched several new ones, including Magic Cue as well as the Camera Coach feature, which build on the already existing repertoire of features that Android has at large. So, the iPhone 17 series must debut new AI features in order to stay afloat in the fast-moving AI race.

2. Camera need a major overhaul

Yes, iPhones do have some of the most reliable and consistent results out of any phones on the market, with best-in-class videos, but when it comes to the photos themselves, they can sometimes feel a little lacking, especially when compared to some Android counterparts like the Vivo X200 Pro or the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and even others like the S25 Ultra when it comes to zoom. Luckily, Apple is expected to introduce a new telephoto lens with the iPhone 17 Pro, which could ultimately bridge this gap. It remains to be seen what new features Apple brings to the table after last year’s Photographic Styles.

3. This is Apple’s third new moniker in the last half a decade

With the iPhone 12 series launched in 2020, Apple introduced the iPhone mini moniker, but it was ultimately discontinued with the iPhone 14 line-up to make way for the iPhone 14 Plus. And now, this year, Apple is expected to kill the Plus moniker and introduce the iPhone 17 Air. This would be the third new form factor or moniker that Apple has experimented with in the last five years, and it remains to be seen how the iPhone 17 Air performs. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a model that prioritises design over function, and it is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, beating the iPhone 6. Apple needs to get this moniker right because the last two it experimented with did not turn out great in terms of sales.