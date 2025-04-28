iPhone 17e: Is Apple working on a new ‘budget’ model for 2026? Here's what we know

iPhone 16e launched in February earlier this year and has since proven to be a popular model among those who do not wish to splurge on a vanilla iPhone 16. It costs ₹20,000 less (costs ₹59,900) than the iPhone 16, which is priced at ₹79,900. iPhone 16e launched recently and serves as the entry level model in Apple's lineup. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

It is essentially similar to the iPhone 16 but comes with some trade-offs, including the lack of a Dynamic Island and the missing ultrawide camera. However, the core experience remains the same, featuring the Apple A18 chipset and Apple Intelligence features.

By offering this device at a much lower price point, Apple may have given users hope that an iPhone 17e could also arrive next year, following the launch of the iPhone 17 series later this year in September. While there is very little information currently available, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared some insights.

iPhone 17e: Details

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest PowerOn newsletter, mentioned that the big question lies in whether Apple will update this new line annually going forward. He states that Apple has not made a final decision regarding the iPhone 17e, and that the company is still “months away from needing to do so.”

Gurman also says on the iPhone 16e, saying that the use of the “e” name instead of “SE” was a marketing move, as it adds more appeal and certainly makes it more attractive to consumers in countries like China.

Also Read: Google Pixel phones may finally get ‘Double Tap To Lock Screen’ feature: Report

When could the potential iPhone 17e launch?

Considering that Apple launched the iPhone 16e earlier this year during springtime, it would not be out of the ordinary to see a potential iPhone 17e launch during the same timeframe next year, creating a full year’s gap between the two models.

It will be interesting to see what changes Apple eventually introduces, whether it adds the camera control button that debuted with the iPhone 16 models but was notably missing from the iPhone 16e, or whether it introduces the Dynamic Island, which is arguably a more premium feature compared to the notch. If a new model does arrive, it could feature updated internals, as Apple has historically done with the iPhone SE line, updating the specifications while maintaining a similar design.

That said, it must be noted Apple has not confirmed the existence of the iPhone 17e, and no reports currently point definitively towards its launch. If it does come out, Apple will have to make a decision soon.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 11: What to expect from this year’s big smartwatch update