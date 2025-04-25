Apple Watch Series 11: What to expect from this year’s big smartwatch update

Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to be the next major Apple Watch released by the company, likely launching alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3. So far, not much has been revealed about the watch, but people remain hopeful, especially considering the Apple Watch Series 10 was expected to be a major redesign. It didn’t end up wowing users last year. Yes, it was thinner and featured the largest Apple Watch display ever, but overall, the design felt incremental, the same shape and look. Apple Watch Series 10 now available at its lowest price ever.(Apple)

That being said, here’s everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 11 so far.

Apple Watch Series 11: What We Know

Reports suggest that there may not be any major design changes compared to the Apple Watch Series 10, as Apple made the Series 10 significantly slimmer than its predecessors. So, the Series 11 could end up looking nearly identical. However, a report by Macworld suggests that the new model could be offered in a new sky blue colour, which would certinaly help it stand out compared to the last generation watches.

Apart from this, Apple will likely upgrade the chipset. The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to feature the new S11 SiP, which could provide slightly better performance compared to the Series 10.

There might not be any new sensors either. Apple is reportedly working on a blood glucose monitoring system, but it reportedly may not be ready in time for the Series 11.

Apple Intelligence might make its debut on the Apple Watch

Recent reports did mention how some AI features could trickle down to the Apple Watch as well, especially as part of watchOS 12. Having built-in AI features would certainly benefit the new Series 11, especially in comparison to its predecessors. It also makes sense, considering all other Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, now support Apple Intelligence.

