iPhone 18 leaks reveal expected launch timeline, A20 chip and camera upgrades

Apple is still months away from officially unveiling the iPhone 18 series, but leaks and rumours have already painted a clearer picture of what the next generation of iPhones could bring. While Apple has not confirmed any details, multiple reports suggest the company could introduce its biggest launch strategy change in years by splitting the release schedule between Pro and standard models.

Here's everything the latest iPhone 18 leaks have revealed so far. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

If the reports are accurate, the iPhone 18 lineup could focus heavily on AI performance, camera improvements and battery efficiency rather than a complete redesign.

iPhone 18 launch: What the rumours suggest

According to several industry reports, Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026 alongside its first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18 and a possible iPhone 18e are then expected to arrive in spring 2027. This would mark the first time Apple separates its premium and standard iPhone launches. However, Apple has not confirmed this launch strategy.

iPhone 18 features and specifications: What to expect

One of the biggest upgrades could be Apple's next generation A20 chipset. Reports suggest the Pro models may use an A20 Pro processor built on a 2nm manufacturing process, while the standard iPhone 18 could also receive the regular A20 chip. The move is expected to deliver faster performance, improved power efficiency and better on device AI capabilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Camera upgrades are also tipped to play a major role. Leaks suggest the Pro models may feature a variable aperture main camera, allowing users to control the amount of light entering the sensor for better portrait shots and low light photography. Some reports also hint at battery improvements and refined display technology with better brightness and efficiency.

Several leaks also mention 12GB RAM for at least the Pro variants to support more advanced Apple Intelligence features. Reports further suggest Apple could reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, although rumours of under display Face ID appear less likely for this generation.

iPhone 18 expected price

Apple has not revealed any pricing information. However, analysts believe the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could see a price increase because of the new chipset, camera hardware and higher component costs. The standard iPhone 18 is expected to remain comparatively more affordable, though final pricing will only be known once Apple makes an official announcement.

Should you wait for the iPhone 18?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At this stage, nearly every detail surrounding the iPhone 18 lineup is based on leaks, analyst predictions and supply chain reports. If these rumours prove accurate, Apple could deliver meaningful upgrades in AI performance, battery life and camera capabilities while also changing its traditional launch schedule. Until Apple officially announces the devices, all specifications, pricing and launch dates should be treated as speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At this stage, nearly every detail surrounding the iPhone 18 lineup is based on leaks, analyst predictions and supply chain reports. If these rumours prove accurate, Apple could deliver meaningful upgrades in AI performance, battery life and camera capabilities while also changing its traditional launch schedule. Until Apple officially announces the devices, all specifications, pricing and launch dates should be treated as speculation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More