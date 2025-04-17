iPhone lost? How to use Find My to get it or erase remotely: Quick guide

In the unfortunate event of losing your iPhone, there’s only so much you can do. What is important though is protecting your personal information, and luckily, Apple has built-in safeguards to help you navigate such situations safely. This can be done using the Find My network and by marking your iPhone as lost. You can also use the Find My network to locate your iPhone and, if needed, erase it remotely to protect your data. Find My makes it easy to track your Apple devices.(Apple)

In this guide, we’ll explain how you can find your iPhone by locating it on a map and then marking it as lost to safeguard your information. Do note that this method works for other Apple devices, too, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more.

Follow these steps to find your iPhone using iCloud:

Step 1: Visit iCloud.com/find or click on the link here. Next, you will need to sign in using the same Apple ID that was signed in on the lost iPhone. You can open this website on any web browser, not necessarily an Apple device.

Step 2: On the left, you’ll see a list of all your Apple devices, including your iPhone.

Step 3: Find your iPhone under the Devices section. Once selected, a preview will appear on the map showing the location of your iPhone. Use the map to locate your phone.

Step 4: If you're worried that your data may be stolen or fall into the wrong hands, there are a few options. Firstly, you can tap Mark as Lost. This will mark your iPhone as lost, and you can also choose to erase your iPhone from this screen.

What happens when you mark your iPhone as lost?

According to Apple, your iPhone goes into Lost Mode. It will be locked and will require your passcode to unlock it. More importantly, any payment methods, such as cards or passes added to Apple Pay, will be suspended. (This doesn’t apply in India as Apple Pay is not supported yet). However, banking apps will still be protected by your device’s passcode.

Apple will also display a phone number and a message on the screen, allowing anyone who finds your iPhone to contact you.

There are a few other details you should keep in mind:

If you turned off device protection for storage purposes, you will need to authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID to disable Lost Mode.

If you have purchased AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, do not remove your iPhone from Find My or your Apple account until your claim gets settled.

Finally, your iPhone will not appear online or enter Lost Mode until it is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data after being powered on.

