Don’t let your home WiFi get hacked: 5 things to do

When subscribing to an internet plan, we tend to do a lot of research. We look for the best deals and the highest internet speeds, ensuring we get the best price-to-performance ratio. We consider factors such as potential downtime and reliability. But, unfortunately, we don’t give the same level of attention to one crucial aspect, the security of our home network. Securing your Wi-Fi network is more important you may realise.(Image for representation)

In this day and age, securing your Wi-Fi network is essential. Without proper protection, things can quickly spiral out of control, especially considering how important your network is to everyday life. Think about how much you rely on it, from using your smartphone and making banking transactions, to using credit cards and having private conversations with friends and family.

It can all get quite messy if a hacker gains access to your Wi-Fi network and causes problems. And that is a major issue, especially if no preventive measures are in place. With that in mind, here are five top tips to help secure your Wi-Fi network and reduce the chances of hackers getting to you.

1. Change the default SSID of your Wi-Fi network

When you buy a new Wi-Fi router, it comes with a default SSID (network name). If you haven’t changed this name, it’s a good idea to do so. Choose an SSID that does not reveal any personal information. It goes without saying but this small step can go a long way in protecting you from any danger.

2. Use a strong and unique Wi-Fi password

Just like the SSID, your router also comes with a default password and this can often be guessed with ease. You should choose a password that is both strong and unique. Consider using a password manager to generate and store passwords, and now, there are many free options available, including Apple Passwords app or on the Google side of things, too. Aim for at least 20 characters, and make sure it includes a good mix of numbers, letters, and symbols.

3. Keep your router software up to date

Much like updating your smartphone to fix bugs or security flaws, router manufacturers also release software updates to patch vulnerabilities. However, many people overlook this and leave their routers untouched after the initial setup. Be sure to check for updates periodically and install them when available as they help with addressing any vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit.

4. Use a VPN for added privacy

VPNs are highly effective for protecting your privacy. They don’t just hide your IP address from the internet, they also encrypt your internet activity, making it unreadable to anyone trying to get access to your personal information. This means your online activity, even over Wi-Fi, remains private and secure, and away from the hands of hackers.

5. Just get a better router

Upgrading to a better router instead of using the default one provided by your ISP comes with a slew of benefits, from improved speed, reliability, and range, to, most importantly, much better security. Generally, more expensive models come with built-in firewalls and may even offer VPN functionality.

