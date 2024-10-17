iPhone SE 4 launching in 2025: How Apple’s 5G chip could the biggest upgrade

Apple seems to have bigger plans for the year 2025 as several rumours about the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 17 series, and other technological advancements have been circulating. As we wait for these new products to hit the market, tech enthusiasts seem to be excited about Apple’s rumoured in-house 5G chip. This new 5G chip is expected to debut with the iPhone SE 4 in March, which is considered to be one of the most prominent upgrades for the SE series. Here’s why Apple is bringing its first 5G chip with iPhone SE 4.(IceUniverse)

However, if the rumours are to be true, why Apple is considering launching the chip with SE series devices and not waiting for the iPhone 17 series? Well, to answer these questions we came across two major possibilities on why Apple will launch its first 5G chip with iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 may come with Apple’s own 5G chip

Apple’s SE series products denote its budget range offering where it introduces the iPhone SE and Apple Watch SE. These devices consist of technology which was already being used in older-generation Apple devices, hence justifying the lower pricing. However, as the launch of the iPhone SE 4 nears, leaks about the device seem quite promising as several latest technology is expected to be announced.

One of the latest rumoured technology is expected to be Apple’s own 5G chip which may debut first time with the upcoming iPhone SE 4. This rumoured chip is expected to single-handedly manage 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity, eliminating the dependence on other brands for this connectivity support. But why the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 series?

Well, there could be two reasons why Apple is planning to its first 5G chip to budget iPhones. First, this new technology will eliminate the dependence and need to rely on Qualcomm's expensive 5G tech, enabling Apple to save a huge amount of money if it develops the technology in-house. Secondly, Apple may be planning to test the working of the new chip with the iPhone SE before it integrates into its flagship series smartphone. Doing so will enable the company to examine flaws, bring improvements, and refine the chip to meet the flagship standards. These could be the only reasons why Apple may plan to introduce the chip with the iPhone SE model.

But, since the information about the 5G chip is based on rumours, it's unsure if it will actually debut with the iPhone SE 4. Therefore, we must wait until March 2025 to confirm what Apple has planned.