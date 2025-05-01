iPhone users, WhatsApp will no longer work on these old models: See if your mobile is on the list

If you are an iPhone user and consistently use WhatsApp for your communication needs, this might be of importance to you. Starting 5 May, which happens to be in just a few days, WhatsApp will stop working on certain iPhone models with outdated versions of the iOS. WhatsApp is going to stop working on iPhones running iOS 15.1 and older.(Pixabay/Representative)

To be more specific, if you have an iPhone that's running a version launched after iOS 15.1, you are in the safe zone, your iPhones will continue to support WhatsApp. And of course, if you have an iPhone that's limited to version iOS 15.1 or earlier, it will stop supporting WhatsApp.

Luckily for you, we have created a list of iPhones that are actually limited and will not be updated to this version because of the end of software support status. So, if you have any of these iPhones, take note.

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones starting 5 May

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

These phones are limited to iOS 14 versions and cannot be updated to iOS 15. Hence, they will lose support for WhatsApp.

Notably, if you have an iPhone that is even older than these models, your device would have already lost support for the app.

Why should you update to a more recent iPhone or update your software in general?

Firstly, you’ll of course have access to the latest app updates, and they will continue to run on your phone.

But apart from that, another major reason (and the most important ) you should most definitely update your software to the latest available version is the fact that you get security patches. Security is a big concern in 2025, and it should be your own responsibility to safeguard yourself.

Having access to a recent phone gets you access to the latest software updates, and this is why upgrading to a new phone makes sense, especially if you're still using an old one.

