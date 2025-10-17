IRCTC Down? Book Diwali train tickets with these alternatives

IRCTC website is down and people are struggling to book their Diwali train tickets online. With millions of travellers trying to secure seats during the festive rush, the IRCTC server crash has left many frustrated. As the official platform faces technical issues, several IRCTC alternatives such as Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri are helping passengers book tickets smoothly without waiting for the portal to recover. With millions of travellers trying to secure seats during the festive rush, the IRCTC server crash has left many frustrated.(PTI)

RailYatri

For those who want more than just bookings, RailYatri provides a full suite of train-related services, including live train tracking, seat map visualisation, and crowd analysis. It even connects users to verified agents who can process bookings offline if the IRCTC outage continues.

ConfirmTkt

If your desired train is showing “waitlisted,” ConfirmTkt can help you find alternatives or predict ticket confirmation chances. It’s designed to assist travellers during peak booking hours and often suggests connecting routes to reach your destination on time. The app’s smart waitlist prediction engine is highly useful when regular IRCTC booking options are inaccessible.

Paytm Train Booking

Paytm is one of the most reliable platforms for booking train tickets when IRCTC is not working. You can use the Paytm app or website to check live train status, seat availability, and PNR confirmation. Since it directly integrates with IRCTC’s backend, all confirmed tickets are valid and automatically synced once servers are restored. Paytm also allows UPI, card, and wallet payments with instant refunds if transactions fail.

If Your Payment Is Stuck

If your payment was deducted during an unsuccessful booking, don’t panic. The transaction is usually reversed automatically within 3–5 working days. You can also check your email or SMS updates for booking confirmation once the IRCTC systems are back online.

With the IRCTC website and app facing downtime amid the Diwali rush, travellers don’t need to cancel their plans. Trusted third-party platforms like Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri offer genuine and secure options to book train tickets online right now. Until IRCTC services are fully restored, these alternatives ensure your Diwali travel plans stay on track.