Is a 5 star AC really worth the extra money? We calculated the savings so you don't have to
A 5-star AC costs more upfront, but can it lower your electricity bills enough to justify the premium? We break down the numbers.
Our Picks
Best overall
Budget friendly
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallDaikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM2.5 Filter, MTKM50XV16, White)View Details
₹48,990
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Pro+, 4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA518ZXUS, White))View Details
₹47,490
Budget friendlyHisense 1.5 Ton 5 star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Convertible with Intelligent 4 modes, PM 2.5 filter, Anti corrosion, AS-18TR4R5E, White）View Details
₹33,990
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing,Smart Energy Display,New star Rating, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE5R36W0, White)View Details
Value for moneyAcerpure Chill Neo 1.5 Ton 5 star, New star rated, Split AC(4 Way Swing, 7 in1, Ice blast mode, Auto Clean, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, sleep_mode, AC5IPG61.5TN5W, White)View Details
₹35,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
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Air conditioners are among the biggest contributors to household electricity bills, which is why many buyers are tempted to spend extra on a 5-star model. The promise is simple: higher efficiency today could mean lower running costs for years to come. But does the maths actually support that claim?
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
To find out, we compared the costs, estimated energy savings, and calculated how long it may take to recover the higher purchase price. We've also included some popular 3-star and 5-star AC options to help you choose the right model for your home and budget.
Cost and efficiency compared
|Factor
|3-Star AC
|5-Star AC
|Why it matters
|Upfront price
|Lower
|Higher
|The 5-star model usually costs more at purchase
|Power consumption
|Moderate
|Lower
|A 5-star AC uses less electricity over time
|Monthly electricity bill
|Higher
|Lower
|This is where the savings can add up
|Long-term value
|Good for tight budgets
|Better for heavy use
|More usage can make the 5-star option more practical
|Ideal for
|Occasional use
|Daily and long use
|Your usage pattern affects the value of the upgrade
|Payback period
|No extra recovery needed
|Takes time to recover cost
|Savings need enough time to offset the higher price
Top 5 star AC options for you
BEST OVERALL
1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM2.5 Filter, MTKM50XV16, White)
Daikin has built a strong reputation for cooling performance, and the MTKM50XV16 continues that trend with a 5-star inverter compressor, PM2.5 filtration, and efficient operation even in high ambient temperatures. It features 3D airflow, Power Chill mode, dual flaps, and Econo mode for better energy management. With an ISEER rating of 5.70 and operation up to 55°C, it is designed for Indian summers. The copper condenser and stabiliser-free operation further add to its long-term reliability and durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent cooling performance in extreme heat
High energy efficiency with low annual consumption
Reason to avoid
No built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
Fewer smart features than competitors
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fast cooling, energy efficiency, and reliable performance. Many also appreciate the quiet operation and strong airflow during peak summer conditions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if cooling performance and long-term reliability matter more than smart app-based features.
2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Pro+, 4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA518ZXUS, White))
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Blue Star IA518ZXUS combines premium cooling with smart home convenience. It features AI Pro+ technology, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Wi-Fi control, 4-way swing, and Turbo Cool mode for rapid cooling. Blue Fins protection helps improve durability in humid environments, while Self Clean technology reduces maintenance requirements. The inverter compressor adjusts power consumption based on room conditions, helping lower electricity bills. Its smart controls and intelligent sensors make it one of the more feature-rich options in the premium 5-star AC segment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extensive smart and AI-powered features
Excellent airflow distribution
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Mobile app setup may take time
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the quick cooling, Wi-Fi controls, and even air distribution. Many also like the energy-saving performance during daily use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its smart controls, intelligent cooling optimisation, and premium feature set.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
3. Hisense 1.5 Ton 5 star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Convertible with Intelligent 4 modes, PM 2.5 filter, Anti corrosion, AS-18TR4R5E, White）
The Hisense AS-18TR4R5E focuses on flexibility and value with its 5-in-1 convertible cooling system and intelligent operating modes. It allows users to adjust cooling capacity according to room occupancy and weather conditions, helping reduce power consumption. The PM2.5 filter improves indoor air quality, while anti-corrosion protection helps extend condenser life. Designed for medium-sized rooms, this model balances cooling performance and efficiency. Its inverter compressor ensures stable temperatures while keeping electricity consumption under control throughout the year.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible cooling modes
Good value for money
Reason to avoid
Limited smart connectivity features
Service network smaller than major brands
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cooling efficiency and convertible modes. Many also mention that the AC offers good overall value for its price.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want energy-efficient cooling with flexible performance settings at a competitive price.
4. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing,Smart Energy Display,New star Rating, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE5R36W0, White)
Carrier's Ester Edge Gxi Wi-Fi model combines powerful cooling with practical smart features. The Flexicool 6-in-1 convertible technology allows users to control cooling capacity according to their needs, helping save electricity. Features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, and intelligent inverter operation improve convenience and efficiency. The copper condenser ensures durability, while the new 5-star rating enhances long-term savings. It is particularly suitable for users who want a balance between performance, energy efficiency, and smart home integration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent energy management features
Useful Geo-Fencing automation
Reason to avoid
App features may not appeal to everyone
Premium category pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the efficient cooling and smart controls. Many also like the energy display and location-based automation features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for intelligent cooling control and advanced energy-saving technologies.
VALUE FOR MONEY
5. Acerpure Chill Neo 1.5 Ton 5 star, New star rated, Split AC(4 Way Swing, 7 in1, Ice blast mode, Auto Clean, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, sleep_mode, AC5IPG61.5TN5W, White)
The Acerpure Chill Neo is designed to deliver strong cooling performance with practical everyday features. It offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling, Ice Blast mode for rapid temperature reduction, and 4-way swing for uniform airflow. The inverter compressor helps maintain efficiency, while Auto Clean technology reduces internal moisture build-up. A dedicated dust filter improves air quality, and sleep mode enhances comfort during overnight operation. Combining modern features with a competitive price point, it targets buyers seeking versatility and convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong feature list for the price
Effective rapid cooling mode
Reason to avoid
Newer AC brand in the market
Service network still growing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the quick cooling performance and multiple cooling modes. Many also find the operation simple and user-friendly.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for feature-rich cooling performance without spending on a premium flagship model.
6. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1,VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter, AS-Q19YNZE1,White)
LG's AS-Q19YNZE1 is a premium 5-star inverter AC featuring AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, VIRAAT mode, and 4-way swing airflow. The VIRAAT mode helps deliver higher airflow and faster cooling during extreme summer temperatures, while AI cooling automatically adjusts settings based on room conditions. The HD filter improves air quality, and LG's inverter compressor is known for energy efficiency and quiet operation. Combined with strong after-sales support, it remains one of the most popular premium AC options in India.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent service network
Powerful cooling performance
Reason to avoid
Higher purchase price
HD filter instead of PM2.5 filter
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fast cooling, energy savings, and dependable after-sales service. Many also praise the VIRAAT mode during peak summer months.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for powerful cooling backed by one of the strongest service networks in the country.
7. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart View Display, 4 Way Swing, ice Clean, Anti-bacterial Filter,RAS.V518PCDIBT, White)
The Hitachi RAS.V518PCDIBT focuses on comfort and durability with features such as 4-way swing, Smart View display, Ice Clean technology, and an anti-bacterial filter. Ice Clean helps maintain hygiene by cleaning the indoor coil, while the anti-bacterial filter improves indoor air quality. The inverter compressor adjusts cooling output based on room conditions, improving energy efficiency. Known for dependable cooling performance, this model is designed for users who prioritise comfort, clean airflow, and long-term reliability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good air hygiene features
Reliable cooling performance
Reason to avoid
Limited smart connectivity
Higher maintenance costs than some rivals
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the strong cooling and quiet operation. Many also highlight the effectiveness of the self-cleaning and air filtration features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for reliable cooling and enhanced hygiene-focused features.
8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter/MirAIe, AI, DustBuster, 55°C Oper., Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX, 2026 Model, White)
Panasonic's 2026 premium smart AC is among the most feature-packed models available. It combines Matter compatibility, MirAIe smart controls, AI-powered cooling, DustBuster outdoor auto-cleaning, PM0.1 filtration, and 8-in-1 convertible cooling. The AC operates efficiently even at temperatures up to 55°C and includes 4-way swing airflow for better coverage. Smart features such as voice control, proximity-based notifications, and app-based monitoring add convenience. With a high ISEER rating and extensive smart home compatibility, it stands out in the premium category.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Outstanding smart home integration
Advanced air filtration and cleaning features
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Smart features may be excessive for basic users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smart controls, efficient cooling, and advanced air purification. Many also like the app experience and voice assistant integration.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for premium smart features, excellent efficiency, and some of the most advanced air quality technologies available.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More