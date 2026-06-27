Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Is a 5 star AC really worth the extra money? We calculated the savings so you don't have to

    A 5-star AC costs more upfront, but can it lower your electricity bills enough to justify the premium? We break down the numbers.

    Published on: Jun 27, 2026 7:00 AM IST
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Budget friendly

    Value for money

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM2.5 Filter, MTKM50XV16, White)View Details...

    ₹48,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Pro+, 4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA518ZXUS, White))View Details...

    ₹47,490

    ...
    Check Offers

    Budget friendly

    Hisense 1.5 Ton 5 star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Convertible with Intelligent 4 modes, PM 2.5 filter, Anti corrosion, AS-18TR4R5E, White）View Details...

    ₹33,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing,Smart Energy Display,New star Rating, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE5R36W0, White)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Value for money

    Acerpure Chill Neo 1.5 Ton 5 star, New star rated, Split AC(4 Way Swing, 7 in1, Ice blast mode, Auto Clean, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, sleep_mode, AC5IPG61.5TN5W, White)View Details...

    ₹35,990

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

    Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase

    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

    Air conditioners are among the biggest contributors to household electricity bills, which is why many buyers are tempted to spend extra on a 5-star model. The promise is simple: higher efficiency today could mean lower running costs for years to come. But does the maths actually support that claim?

    The real cost of AC efficiency explained
    The real cost of AC efficiency explained
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    To find out, we compared the costs, estimated energy savings, and calculated how long it may take to recover the higher purchase price. We've also included some popular 3-star and 5-star AC options to help you choose the right model for your home and budget.

    Cost and efficiency compared

    Factor3-Star AC5-Star ACWhy it matters
    Upfront priceLowerHigherThe 5-star model usually costs more at purchase
    Power consumptionModerateLowerA 5-star AC uses less electricity over time
    Monthly electricity billHigherLowerThis is where the savings can add up
    Long-term valueGood for tight budgetsBetter for heavy useMore usage can make the 5-star option more practical
    Ideal forOccasional useDaily and long useYour usage pattern affects the value of the upgrade
    Payback periodNo extra recovery neededTakes time to recover costSavings need enough time to offset the higher price

    Top 5 star AC options for you

    Daikin has built a strong reputation for cooling performance, and the MTKM50XV16 continues that trend with a 5-star inverter compressor, PM2.5 filtration, and efficient operation even in high ambient temperatures. It features 3D airflow, Power Chill mode, dual flaps, and Econo mode for better energy management. With an ISEER rating of 5.70 and operation up to 55°C, it is designed for Indian summers. The copper condenser and stabiliser-free operation further add to its long-term reliability and durability.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    ISEER
    5.70
    Filter
    PM2.5 Filter
    Cooling Range
    Up to 55°C

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent cooling performance in extreme heat

    ...

    High energy efficiency with low annual consumption

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

    ...

    Fewer smart features than competitors

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the fast cooling, energy efficiency, and reliable performance. Many also appreciate the quiet operation and strong airflow during peak summer conditions.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product if cooling performance and long-term reliability matter more than smart app-based features.

    2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Pro+, 4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA518ZXUS, White))

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The Blue Star IA518ZXUS combines premium cooling with smart home convenience. It features AI Pro+ technology, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Wi-Fi control, 4-way swing, and Turbo Cool mode for rapid cooling. Blue Fins protection helps improve durability in humid environments, while Self Clean technology reduces maintenance requirements. The inverter compressor adjusts power consumption based on room conditions, helping lower electricity bills. Its smart controls and intelligent sensors make it one of the more feature-rich options in the premium 5-star AC segment.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi Smart Control
    Swing
    4-Way Swing
    Technology
    AI Pro+ & DigiQ Hepta Sensors

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Extensive smart and AI-powered features

    ...

    Excellent airflow distribution

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    Mobile app setup may take time

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the quick cooling, Wi-Fi controls, and even air distribution. Many also like the energy-saving performance during daily use.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for its smart controls, intelligent cooling optimisation, and premium feature set.

    The Hisense AS-18TR4R5E focuses on flexibility and value with its 5-in-1 convertible cooling system and intelligent operating modes. It allows users to adjust cooling capacity according to room occupancy and weather conditions, helping reduce power consumption. The PM2.5 filter improves indoor air quality, while anti-corrosion protection helps extend condenser life. Designed for medium-sized rooms, this model balances cooling performance and efficiency. Its inverter compressor ensures stable temperatures while keeping electricity consumption under control throughout the year.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Convertible Modes
    5-in-1
    Filter
    PM2.5 Filter
    Protection
    Anti-Corrosion Coating

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Flexible cooling modes

    ...

    Good value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited smart connectivity features

    ...

    Service network smaller than major brands

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the cooling efficiency and convertible modes. Many also mention that the AC offers good overall value for its price.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product if you want energy-efficient cooling with flexible performance settings at a competitive price.

    Carrier's Ester Edge Gxi Wi-Fi model combines powerful cooling with practical smart features. The Flexicool 6-in-1 convertible technology allows users to control cooling capacity according to their needs, helping save electricity. Features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, and intelligent inverter operation improve convenience and efficiency. The copper condenser ensures durability, while the new 5-star rating enhances long-term savings. It is particularly suitable for users who want a balance between performance, energy efficiency, and smart home integration.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Convertible Cooling
    6-in-1 Flexicool
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi + Geo-Fencing
    Feature
    Smart Energy Display

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent energy management features

    ...

    Useful Geo-Fencing automation

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    App features may not appeal to everyone

    ...

    Premium category pricing

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the efficient cooling and smart controls. Many also like the energy display and location-based automation features.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for intelligent cooling control and advanced energy-saving technologies.

    The Acerpure Chill Neo is designed to deliver strong cooling performance with practical everyday features. It offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling, Ice Blast mode for rapid temperature reduction, and 4-way swing for uniform airflow. The inverter compressor helps maintain efficiency, while Auto Clean technology reduces internal moisture build-up. A dedicated dust filter improves air quality, and sleep mode enhances comfort during overnight operation. Combining modern features with a competitive price point, it targets buyers seeking versatility and convenience.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Convertible Cooling
    7-in-1
    Swing
    4-Way Swing
    Feature
    Ice Blast Mode

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong feature list for the price

    ...

    Effective rapid cooling mode

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Newer AC brand in the market

    ...

    Service network still growing

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the quick cooling performance and multiple cooling modes. Many also find the operation simple and user-friendly.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for feature-rich cooling performance without spending on a premium flagship model.

    LG's AS-Q19YNZE1 is a premium 5-star inverter AC featuring AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, VIRAAT mode, and 4-way swing airflow. The VIRAAT mode helps deliver higher airflow and faster cooling during extreme summer temperatures, while AI cooling automatically adjusts settings based on room conditions. The HD filter improves air quality, and LG's inverter compressor is known for energy efficiency and quiet operation. Combined with strong after-sales support, it remains one of the most popular premium AC options in India.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Convertible Cooling
    AI 6-in-1
    Swing
    4-Way Swing
    Feature
    VIRAAT Mode

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent service network

    ...

    Powerful cooling performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher purchase price

    ...

    HD filter instead of PM2.5 filter

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the fast cooling, energy savings, and dependable after-sales service. Many also praise the VIRAAT mode during peak summer months.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for powerful cooling backed by one of the strongest service networks in the country.

    The Hitachi RAS.V518PCDIBT focuses on comfort and durability with features such as 4-way swing, Smart View display, Ice Clean technology, and an anti-bacterial filter. Ice Clean helps maintain hygiene by cleaning the indoor coil, while the anti-bacterial filter improves indoor air quality. The inverter compressor adjusts cooling output based on room conditions, improving energy efficiency. Known for dependable cooling performance, this model is designed for users who prioritise comfort, clean airflow, and long-term reliability.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Swing
    4-Way Swing
    Cleaning
    Ice Clean Technology
    Filter
    Anti-Bacterial Filter

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good air hygiene features

    ...

    Reliable cooling performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited smart connectivity

    ...

    Higher maintenance costs than some rivals

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the strong cooling and quiet operation. Many also highlight the effectiveness of the self-cleaning and air filtration features.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for reliable cooling and enhanced hygiene-focused features.

    Panasonic's 2026 premium smart AC is among the most feature-packed models available. It combines Matter compatibility, MirAIe smart controls, AI-powered cooling, DustBuster outdoor auto-cleaning, PM0.1 filtration, and 8-in-1 convertible cooling. The AC operates efficiently even at temperatures up to 55°C and includes 4-way swing airflow for better coverage. Smart features such as voice control, proximity-based notifications, and app-based monitoring add convenience. With a high ISEER rating and extensive smart home compatibility, it stands out in the premium category.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Convertible Cooling
    8-in-1
    Filter
    PM0.1 Filter
    Connectivity
    Matter + MirAIe Wi-Fi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Outstanding smart home integration

    ...

    Advanced air filtration and cleaning features

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    Smart features may be excessive for basic users

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the smart controls, efficient cooling, and advanced air purification. Many also like the app experience and voice assistant integration.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for premium smart features, excellent efficiency, and some of the most advanced air quality technologies available.

    Similar articles for you

    Got a big living room or home office? These 2-ton ACs can handle it

    1.5 ton 4 star inverter split AC: Top picks for efficient cooling, energy saving performance and reliable comfort

    Cut your electricity bill by 30% with AI-adaptive ACs that learn your habits to save money

    1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold split ACs: Top 10 picks for efficient cooling and heating at home

    FAQs
    A 5-star AC can use noticeably less electricity, especially when used for several hours daily, helping reduce long-term running costs.
    If you use your AC only occasionally, the lower upfront cost of a 3-star model may make more financial sense.
    The payback period depends on usage, electricity tariffs, and the price difference between models, but it often takes a few years.
    Not necessarily. Star ratings measure energy efficiency, while cooling performance depends on factors such as capacity and technology.
    A 5-star AC is generally better for heavy daily use, while a 3-star model can be a practical choice for lighter usage.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/Is A 5 Star AC Really Worth The Extra Money? We Calculated The Savings So You Don't Have To
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes