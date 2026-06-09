1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold split ACs: Top 10 picks for efficient cooling and heating at home

A 1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold split AC is a practical choice for medium-sized rooms, offering year-round comfort and reliable performance. The 1.5 ton capacity is ideal for cooling spaces efficiently while ensuring consistent airflow across the room. A 3 star energy rating helps balance performance and electricity consumption, making it a cost-effective option for everyday use. Stay comfortable through every season with versatile hot and cold ACs. By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less The hot and cold functionality adds versatility, allowing the AC to cool during summers and provide warmth in winters, eliminating the need for a separate room heater. Split ACs also operate quietly and blend well with modern interiors. Whether you are upgrading your home or setting up a new space, a 1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold split AC offers convenience, comfort and value throughout the year.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Split AC is designed for year-round comfort with efficient cooling and heating performance. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy consumption, while smart connectivity features offer convenient control. The convertible operation adapts to varying cooling needs, and the air purification filter supports cleaner indoor air. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, this AC combines versatility, convenience and reliable performance for everyday home use.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 To Cooling Power Up to 5.10 kW Special Features Wi-Fi, 8-in-1 Convertible Noise Level 38 dB Indoor Reasons to buy Hot and cold operation Smart Wi-Fi controls Reason to avoid Moderate energy rating Premium purchase cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Appreciated for smart features, effective cooling and all-season usability. Why choose this product? Versatile hot-cold performance with smart controls and convertible cooling.

2. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC with Expandable Technology (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3100HP RSQG318HGXA, White) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC offers dependable cooling and heating performance for year-round comfort. Its inverter technology helps maintain efficient operation, while the expandable capacity feature adjusts performance based on room conditions. The 100% copper construction supports durability and efficient heat transfer, and the dust filter helps improve indoor air quality. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it delivers convenience, versatility and reliable everyday comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Approx. 5.0 kW Special Features Expandable Inverter Technology Noise Level Approx. 34 dB Reasons to buy Expandable cooling capacity Hot and cold mode Reason to avoid Basic air filtration Moderate energy rating

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Users appreciate reliable performance, effective cooling and durable build quality. Why choose this product? Year-round comfort with expandable cooling and dependable inverter technology.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is designed to provide comfortable indoor temperatures throughout the year. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy usage, while the convertible operation adjusts cooling capacity based on requirements. The hot and cold functionality makes it suitable for different seasons, and the air purification filter supports cleaner air circulation. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it combines convenience, flexibility and dependable performance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton ooling Power Approx. 5.10 kW Special Features 8-in-1 Convertible Mode Noise Level Approx. 38 dB Reasons to buy Year-round climate control Flexible cooling modes Reason to avoid Moderate energy efficiency Limited air swing

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate effective cooling, versatile operation and reliable performance. Why choose this product? Suitable for all seasons with flexible cooling and heating modes.



The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC offers year-round comfort with efficient cooling and heating performance. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy usage, while the convertible cooling modes provide flexibility according to room requirements. Features such as dust filtration and self-diagnosis enhance convenience and maintenance. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, this AC combines versatile functionality, dependable performance and modern features for everyday home comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Approx. 5.0 kW Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Noise Level Approx. 38 dB Reasons to buy Hot and cold mode Flexible cooling options Reason to avoid Moderate star rating Basic smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Users praise cooling performance, convertible modes and overall value. Why choose this product? Provides year-round comfort with flexible cooling and heating capabilities.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver comfortable temperatures throughout the year. Its inverter technology helps improve energy efficiency, while convertible cooling modes allow flexibility based on changing requirements. The four-way air swing supports better air distribution, and the clean air filter contributes to a healthier indoor environment. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it offers convenience, versatility and dependable everyday performance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Approx. 5.0 kW Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible Mode Noise Level Approx. 38 dB Reasons to buy Four-way air swing Hot and cold mode Reason to avoid Moderate star rating Basic smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate effective cooling, airflow performance and value for money. Why choose this product? Offers year-round comfort with flexible cooling and wide air distribution.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient and consistent cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter technology helps optimise power consumption while maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures. The copper condenser supports durability and efficient heat exchange, while the PM2.5 filter helps improve indoor air quality. Combining reliable performance, energy efficiency and user convenience, this AC is well suited for everyday home cooling needs.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Approx. 5.0 kW Special Features PM2.5 Air Filter Noise Level Approx. 35 dB Reasons to buy Efficient inverter cooling PM2.5 air filtration Reason to avoid Cooling only operation Moderate energy rating

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise cooling efficiency, quiet operation and reliable performance. Why choose this product? Delivers efficient cooling with cleaner air and dependable performance.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC is built to provide comfortable temperatures throughout the year. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy consumption, while the convertible cooling modes allow users to adjust performance based on changing requirements. The hot and cold functionality ensures seasonal versatility, and the dust filter supports cleaner indoor air. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it offers reliable performance and everyday convenience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Approx. 5.0 kW Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Noise Level Approx. 38 dB Reasons to buy Hot and cold mode Flexible cooling settings Reason to avoid Moderate energy rating Limited smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate efficient cooling, heating performance and ease of use. Why choose this product? Provides year-round comfort with flexible cooling and heating options.



The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is designed to provide comfortable indoor temperatures across seasons. Its inverter technology helps maintain efficient performance while reducing power fluctuations. The hot and cold functionality offers year-round usability, and the PM2.5 filter helps improve indoor air quality. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, this AC combines reliable cooling and heating performance with convenience, durability and everyday comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Approx. 5.0 kW Special Features PM2.5 Air Purification Noise Level Approx. 35 dB Reasons to buy Hot and cold operation PM2.5 air filter Reason to avoid Moderate energy rating Limited smart controls

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Users praise reliable cooling, heating performance and quiet operation. Why choose this product? Offers year-round comfort with efficient performance and cleaner indoor air.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC is designed for all-season comfort with efficient cooling and heating performance. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy usage, while convertible modes allow flexibility according to changing requirements. Smart connectivity adds convenience, and the advanced air filter supports cleaner indoor air. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, this AC combines modern features, reliable performance and year-round usability in one package.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Noise Level Approx. 38 dB Cooling Power Approx. 5.10 kW Special Features 7-in-1 Convertible, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Smart Wi-Fi control Hot and cold mode Reason to avoid Moderate energy rating Premium purchase price

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Users appreciate smart features, effective cooling and all-season performance. Why choose this product? Combines smart controls, cleaner air and year-round comfort.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is designed to provide comfortable indoor temperatures throughout the year. Its inverter technology helps optimise power consumption, while adjustable cooling modes offer flexibility based on changing requirements. The hot and cold functionality makes it suitable for different seasons, and the anti-fungi technology supports cleaner air circulation. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it delivers reliable performance, convenience and everyday comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Approx. 5.0 kW Special Features 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode Noise Level Approx. 38 dB Reasons to buy Hot and cold mode Flexible cooling settings Reason to avoid Moderate energy rating Limited smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate reliable cooling, heating performance and value for money. Why choose this product? Offers year-round comfort with adjustable cooling and heating modes. Is hot and cold split AC good? Yes, a hot and cold split AC offers year-round comfort, providing efficient cooling in summer and effective heating during winter. Which AC has both cooling and heating? Hot and cold ACs feature both cooling and heating modes, making them suitable for maintaining comfortable temperatures year-round. What is hot and cold mode in AC? Hot and cold mode allows an AC to cool rooms in summer and provide warmth during winter using heat-pump technology. Factors to remember while buying 1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold split AC Ensure the 1.5 ton capacity matches your room size for effective cooling and heating.

Check the 3 star energy rating to balance performance and electricity consumption.

Look for inverter technology for better energy efficiency and consistent temperature control.

Choose a model with hot and cold functionality for year-round comfort.

Consider convertible cooling modes for flexible operation.

Prefer copper condensers for durability and efficient heat transfer.

Check air filtration features such as PM2.5 or dust filters.

Compare noise levels for quieter operation.

Review warranty coverage and after-sales service availability.

Look for smart features if remote control convenience is important.

Top 3 features of 1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold split AC

Product Refrigerant Inverter Type Annual Energy Consumption Panasonic CS/CU-EZ18CKYXFM R32 Wi-Fi Inverter 1000.68 kWh Hitachi RSQG318HGXA R32 Expandable Inverter 1012.38 kWh Panasonic CS/CU-EZ18CKYF R32 Inverter 1000.68 kWh Blue Star IC318DCUHC R32 AI Pro Inverter 1006.84 kWh Lloyd GLS18H3FWRHP R32 Inverter 1020.86 kWh Daikin MTKL50XV16 R32 Inverter 966.47 kWh Blue Star IC318VCUHC R32 Inverter 1006.84 kWh Daikin FTHT50UV R32 Hot & Cold Inverter 966.47 kWh Panasonic CS/CU-EZ18BKYXFM R32 Wi-Fi Inverter 1000.68 kWh Voltas SAC 183VH Vectra Zenith Silver R32 Inverter 1045.19 kWh

FAQs on 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Split AC What room size is suitable for a 1.5 ton hot and cold AC? It is ideal for medium-sized rooms between 111 and 180 square feet. Does a hot and cold AC work in both summer and winter? Yes, it provides cooling in summer and heating during colder months. Is a 3 star AC energy efficient? Yes, it offers a good balance between performance and electricity consumption. Do hot and cold ACs require a separate heater? No, the heating mode eliminates the need for a separate room heater. What are the benefits of inverter technology in ACs? It improves energy efficiency, maintains stable temperatures and reduces noise levels.