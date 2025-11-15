Hot and cold ACs explained: What they are and how one unit cools in summer and heats in winter

Hot and cold ACs are basically “all weather” air conditioners that work as both AC and room heater. In summer, they cool the room like a regular split AC. In winter, they reverse the cycle and pull heat from outside air, pushing warm air inside. So you are not just blasting electric coils like a blower but using heat pump technology that is usually more controlled and even. Still switching between AC and room heater hot and cold ACs can take over both jobs.

For many homes, that means one unit running through the year instead of dragging out a heater every December. If you live in a city with harsh summers and noticeable winter chill, hot and cold ACs can keep your room comfortable in both seasons, free up floor space and simplify your electricity planning.

LG 1.5 ton 3 Star hot and cold ACs suit people who want one machine for sticky summers and winter nights. Dual inverter, convertible modes and four way swing manage room comfort without bringing out a separate heater.

In most city flats this LG unit keeps a room feel in daily cooling and evening heating. It shows how hot and cold ACs can replace the AC plus heater setup in small and mid sized homes.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 Star Type Dual inverter hot and cold split Condenser Copper Key features Convertible 5 in 1, VIRAAT mode, four way swing, HD filter with anti virus Reasons to buy Convertible modes let you tune cooling and heating for different times of day. Anti virus HD filter adds one more layer for dust and germ concerns. Reasons to avoid Three star rating means power use is not the lowest in this class. Extra modes may feel confusing for users who prefer very simple controls.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers mention steady cooling, useful mild heating and like the quieter dual inverter sound.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want one LG machine to handle both AC and heater roles in a typical city flat.

Panasonic hot and cold ACs lean on AI based modes and Wi-Fi control for people who like using the app more than the remote. This 1.5 ton unit can cool a typical bedroom or living room in summer and add gentle heating when the north chill comes in.

Its PM 0.1 filter and copper condenser help in dusty cities. For many buyers this Panasonic feels like a bridge into hot and cold ACs.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 Star Type Wi-Fi inverter hot and cold split Condenser Copper Key features 7 in 1 convertible, True AI mode, PM 0.1 filter, smart app control Reasons to buy True AI and 7 in 1 modes let you shift between light and stronger cooling or heating. PM 0.1 filter is helpful for fine dust in crowded city areas. Reasons to avoid Needs good home Wi-Fi and app comfort to use all features fully. Three star ratings may not suit people chasing maximum power savings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users often praise the app, voice links and say the AC responds well to room conditions.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want hot and cold ACs that feel smart home ready from day one.

Daikin enters the hot and cold ACs space with a 1.5 ton inverter model aimed at households that trust the brand for cooling and want the same dependability in winter. It cools steadily in peak months and sends out measured warm air when you switch to heat.

A PM 2.5 filter gives some comfort during smog spells. For many users this Daikin feels like a safe step into hot and cold ACs without changing brands.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 Star Type Inverter hot and cold split Condenser Copper Key features PM 2.5 filter, sleep mode, timer, Daikin swing control Reasons to buy Suits buyers who already trust Daikin for cooling and want year round use. The PM 2.5 filter helps during winter pollution in cities. Reasons to avoid The feature list is simpler than some app heavy rivals in this segment. Three star ratings may feel average for people focused on lower power bills.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many reviews mention stable cooling and say the heat mode feels comfortable rather than too sharp.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want hot and cold ACs from a brand you already use and prefer to keep.

Hitachi hot and cold ACs with expandable technology try to handle those extra harsh days when the room feels tough to cool or warm. This 1.5 ton inverter model uses copper coils and a dust filter to stay steady through summer load and winter chill.

For many homes that already know Hitachi for cooling, this unit becomes a next step. It shows how hot and cold ACs can cover most months with one outdoor unit.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 Star Type Hot and cold inverter split Condenser 100 percent copper Key features Expandable technology, dust filter, stabiliser free working in stated range Reasons to buy The expandable feature helps during very hot or humid spells in some cities. Copper build and dust filter suit long seasonal use. Reasons to avoid Feature mix is more hardware led and less focused on app based control. Three star rating puts it mid pack on power use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers point to strong cooling, decent heating and say the machine feels solid in daily use.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want hot and cold ACs with extra cooling headroom for tougher summer days.

Blue Star hot and cold ACs focus on sensors and convertible modes, and this 1.5 ton inverter split uses 5 in 1 control to match different times each day. You can run cooler settings in the evening, stronger during heat waves and keep a stable room in winter.

Multi sensors and self diagnosis help with day to day confidence. For many buyers this Blue Star stands out among hot and cold ACs with control options.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 Star Type Convertible inverter hot and cold split Condenser Copper Key features 5 in 1 modes, multi sensors, self diagnosis, wide swing Reasons to buy 5 in 1 settings let you adjust power draw and comfort as seasons shift. Sensor led tweaks can help keep the room feel more stable. Reasons to avoid Many modes may feel extra for users who like very basic operations. The three star label is not for buyers chasing maximum power saving ratings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews often praise cooling strength and say the heat mode helps during short winter spells.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want hot and cold ACs that give more control over power and comfort each day.

Godrej hot and cold ACs bring twin rotary compressors and copper coils into a 1.5 ton frame for people who want a year round unit with a known Indian brand. This model cools in summer, then shifts to steady heating during cold spells.

An anti-freeze thermostat protects the outdoor section in winter use. For many buyers this Godrej unit shows that hot and cold ACs can come from household names at this rating too.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 Star Type Inverter hot and cold split Condenser Copper Key features Twin rotary compressor, anti freeze thermostat, five year comprehensive cover (as stated) Reasons to buy Twin rotary setup aims for smoother running across seasons. Anti freeze protection supports winter heating in colder cities. Reasons to avoid Does not offer heavy app led smart features. Three star rating keeps it away from the top tier power labels.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers highlight quiet running and say both cooling and heating feel balanced for room use.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want hot and cold ACs from an Indian brand with twin rotary focus.

Voltas steps into hot and cold ACs with a 1.5 ton inverter split that uses 5 in 1 adjustable modes to shape cooling and heating across the day. Anti dust and anti microbial filters help with city air while the design tries to hold room comfort in changing weather.

For many people used to Voltas cooling, this AC feels like a move. It shows how hot and cold ACs are now routine in this segment.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 Star Type Inverter hot and cold split Condenser Copper Key features 5 in 1 adjustable mode, anti dust filter, anti microbial filter, stripe front design Reasons to buy 5 in 1 modes give some control over power draw in different seasons. Anti dust and anti microbial filters support allergy sensitive users. Reasons to avoid Looks are a bit specific with red stripes, not for everyone. Three star ratings may not please buyers fixated on top tier labels.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews mention strong cooling, useful heating and say the filters help with visible dust.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want hot and cold ACs from a mass brand many Indian homes already use.

What exactly are hot and cold ACs?

Hot and cold ACs are split air conditioners that can both cool and heat a room. In summer, they work like a normal inverter AC. In winter, they reverse the refrigerant cycle, acting as a heat pump and blowing warm air indoors. So instead of keeping a separate room heater, you use one machine throughout the year.

How do hot and cold ACs work in heating mode?

In heating mode, the AC pulls heat from the outside air and transfers it indoors using the same refrigerant loop that handles cooling. The indoor unit becomes the “hot” side and the outdoor unit becomes the “cold” side. A reversing valve switches the flow, and the fan pushes warm air into your room. You still control temperature and fan speed through the remote, just like in summer.

Where do hot and cold ACs make the most sense?

They make the most sense in places with hot summers and a clear winter chill but not extreme sub-zero nights. Think large parts of North and Central India, where you use cooling for months and heating for a few weeks. In those homes, one 1.5 ton hot and cold AC in the bedroom or drawing room can replace both a normal split AC and a small heater.

Are hot and cold ACs better than buying a normal AC plus a cheap heater?

It depends on how you live. If you only need heating for a couple of weeks and mostly sit in one corner, a small heater can still work. But if the room is used by family members, you want even warmth, and you already plan to buy a new AC, a hot and cold unit can be cleaner, safer and less cluttered than a coil heater on the floor. Over a few winters, the running cost difference and the comfort level can justify the higher upfront price.

What should I look for before buying a hot and cold AC?

Check four basics:

Tonnage that matches your room size (most bedrooms need 1 to 1.5 tons).

Energy rating, since you will use it in two seasons.

Inverter compressor, which is now standard for most hot and cold ACs.

A clear Heat mode or sun icon on the remote, plus a mention of “hot and cold” or “all weather” in the specs.

Top 3 features of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025:

Hot and cold ACs How this hot & cold AC works Main technology Convertible modes LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC Cools in summer, blows warm air in winter using heat pump. Dual inverter compressor, copper coil, HD anti virus filter. 5-in-1 convertible (can run on different cooling / heating capacities). Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Works as normal AC in summer and heater in winter with mode change. Inverter compressor, copper coil, Wi-Fi, PM 0.1 filter, AI mode. 7-in-1 convertible (AI adjusts power and modes). Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Uses heat pump to give cool or warm air based on mode. Inverter compressor, copper coil, PM 2.5 filter. No special convertible steps, basic hot & cold modes. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Works like AC in heat and cold both, changes cycle inside. Inverter compressor, 100% copper, expandable tech, dust filter. No named steps, capacity boosts via expandable technology. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC Gives cool air in summer and warm air in winter from same unit. Inverter compressor, copper coil, multi sensors, self diagnosis. 5-in-1 convertible (different power and comfort levels). Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Uses heat pump to move heat in or out, for cooling and heating. Twin rotary inverter, copper coil, anti-freeze thermostat. Basic hot & cold inverter, no named multi-step modes. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Acts as AC in summer and heater substitute in winter. Inverter compressor, copper coil, anti dust and anti microbial filter. 5-in-1 adjustable mode (step-based capacity control).

Similar stories for you:

Best 5 star ACs in 2025: Top 9 smart cooling solutions from Daikin, Panasonic and others for a refreshing summer

Best AC brands in India in 2025: Top picks from reckoned brands like Samsung, Lloyd, LG, and more

Best 4 star inverter ACs: Top 10 efficient split AC models with convertible technology

Best air conditioners under ₹45000: Top 10 picks for you to stay cool and comfortable all summer long

Best AC under ₹40000: Discover the top 10 picks for superior cooling comfort in a budget

AC price: Top 9 choices with competitive pricing for perfect cooling this summer

FAQs on hot and cold ACs Are hot and cold ACs the same as normal split ACs? No, they work like normal split ACs in summer but also have a heat mode for winter.

Can hot and cold ACs replace a room heater completely? In cities with mild to moderate winters, they can usually handle bedroom or living room heating on their own.

How do I know if my AC is hot and cold or only cooling? Check the remote and specs for a Heat mode or sun icon along with a clear “hot and cold” mention.

Are hot and cold ACs safe for kids and pets? Yes, since there are no exposed heating coils, the risk of accidental contact is lower than with many heaters.

Can I use hot and cold ACs during monsoon? Yes, you can keep them in cool or dry mode to manage humidity like a regular inverter AC.

Do hot and cold ACs need special maintenance? Care is similar to normal split ACs: regular filter cleaning and periodic servicing for coils and gas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.