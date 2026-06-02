Intex 1.5-ton inverter split AC review: Reliable summer cooling without the premium price

Intex 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC review: The Indian AC market is crowded with familiar names, but rising prices have also opened the door for brands looking to offer more value without stretching budgets. Intex is one such player, and its new SRAC183i 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC arrives at a time when cooling performance, energy efficiency and long-term reliability matter more than ever. Priced at Rs. 35,490, it packs features that buyers now expect in this segment, including a 7-in-1 convertible mode, four-way air swing, a seven-stage filtration system with a PM 2.5 filter, and a copper condenser with anti-corrosion protection. Intex 1.5-ton inverter split AC (model SRAC183i) is priced at Rs. 35,490 in India. (Ijaj Khan - HT) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less On paper, the package looks competitive, especially for users seeking an inverter AC without paying a premium. But specifications only tell part of the story. The bigger question is whether the Intex 1.5 ton inverter AC can handle Delhi’s relentless summer heat, deliver consistent cooling, and justify its place in a market dominated by established brands. After spending several weeks with the AC during peak summer conditions, here is how it performed in real-world usage, whether its cooling lives up to expectations, and where it makes compromises to achieve its competitive price. Here's my in-depth review. Intex SRAC183i 1.5 Ton Inverter AC: Installation For installation, my experience with the Intex SRAC183i was hassle-free. A day after the AC was delivered, I received a call from the service team, and the installation was completed the following day without any delays. The package includes a 20-foot copper pipe, which should be sufficient for most home setups, along with the key installation accessories required to get the unit running. The only items I had to arrange separately were the outdoor unit mounting brackets, a drain pipe, and a few screws - things that are commonly excluded from AC packages. Overall, the process was straightforward, and the service team handled the installation efficiently. While service quality can differ depending on your city and technician availability, my experience was smooth from delivery to setup. Intex SRAC183i 1.5 Ton Inverter AC Review: A Closer Look at the Design and Controls

The Intex 1.5-ton inverter split AC comes with a concealed temperature display. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Intex has played it safe with the SRAC183i's design, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. The indoor unit looks clean, understated and easy to live with. There are no glossy strips, oversized branding elements or design gimmicks competing for attention. Once mounted on the wall, it quietly blends into the room rather than becoming the centrepiece of it. The plastic quality is better than I expected from an AC in this price range. The body feels well put together, and throughout testing, I did not come across any unusual vibrations or loose panel noises, even when the fan speed was pushed to its maximum setting. While the unit is not particularly slim, it doesn’t look oversized and maintains a fairly balanced profile. One detail that elevates the overall look is the concealed temperature display. With the AC switched off, the front panel appears completely plain. Turn it on, and the temperature reading softly appears through the fascia. It is a small touch, but one that gives the unit a more polished appearance than many competing models in the segment. Airflow is another area where Intex has avoided taking shortcuts. The SRAC183i comes with automatic four-way swing functionality, meaning both horizontal and vertical louvres can move on their own. In practical use, this helps distribute cool air more evenly across the room instead of concentrating it in one direction. It is a feature often missing from budget-focused models, making its inclusion here genuinely useful rather than just another specification on paper.

Outdoor unit. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

The outdoor unit also leaves a positive first impression. It feels substantial, with a sturdy metal enclosure that appears capable of handling years of exposure to Delhi’s brutal summer heat, dust and monsoon conditions. As for the remote, it keeps things straightforward. The layout is easy to understand, and most users will feel comfortable navigating the controls within minutes. Alongside the usual cooling, sleep, turbo and timer functions, Intex has also included a dedicated Self-Clean option. I found this particularly useful because it helps dry moisture left behind on the indoor coils after operation, reducing the chances of unpleasant smells developing over time. The 7-in-1 convertible mode is another feature I ended up using frequently. On days when full cooling wasn't necessary, lowering the cooling capacity helped keep energy consumption in check without affecting comfort.

AC remote. (Ijaj Khan - HT)