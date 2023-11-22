Is decentralising Artificial Intelligence the way forward?

For instance, a transaction or new data added to a digital ledger will be updated and reflected at multiple places (complicated terminology is nodes) where other such ledgers exist. The advantage – there will be little risk of a single point of failure. Theoretically, it sounds great. How this pans out in reality and at scale, is anyone’s guess for now.

As the internet evolves towards its third generation, the conversation has centred around the importance of an open internet — one that is decentralised and with a completely new foundation based on new technologies. It was inevitable that an intersection with artificial intelligence (AI) would happen and particularly since generative AI has evolved rapidly.

The AI we use, every day

Decentralisation as an idea, from web3 or third generation internet

